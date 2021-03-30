Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Iran Just Shot Down Biden's Nuclear Deal Before He Even Proposed It

×
By Erin Coates
Published March 30, 2021 at 12:33pm
Mewe Share P Share

Iran has rejected the Biden administration’s offer to relaunch negotiations over a new nuclear deal in exchange for lifting some sanctions before it was even proposed.

“A senior Iranian official tells Press TV that Tehran will stop its 20% uranium enrichment only if the US lifts ALL its sanctions on Iran first,” Iranian state-run Press TV said on its website, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“The official said Tehran will further reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the US does not lift all sanctions, warning that Washington is rapidly running out of time.”

This is the third time the Islamic Republic has turned down the United States’ offer to resume talks about a new nuclear deal.

Politico reported Monday that the Biden administration had planned to put forward a new proposal as soon as this week.

TRENDING: Watch: Biden Has Multiple Verbal Stumbles in Only 53 Seconds

The proposal would ask Iran to stop some of its nuclear activities — like the enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity — if the U.S. lifted some of its economic sanctions.

The proposal is “more than anything, about trying to get the conversation started,” a source familiar with the situation told Politico.

“Iran is poised to blow through additional nuclear deal restrictions in the next few weeks,” Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association, said. Kimball’s association has been closely tracking any nuclear negotiations involving Iran.

“This is the crucial time to avoid an escalation of the situation.”

Do you think we should re-enter the Iran Nuclear Deal?

Tehran had previously rejected a proposal it said was unacceptable and countered with an idea Biden’s team said was a non-starter, according to Politico.

If talks are not restarted soon, it is unlikely anything will happen until September.

Iran’s presidential campaign season will kick off in May, with the presidential elections held in June, so it is unlikely any moves on the 2015 nuclear agreement will be made in the middle of it.

Iran’s temporary agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency is also set to expire in May.

The Biden administration has faced progressive pressure to rejoin the nuclear deal, but many officials are questioning if President Joe Biden wants to revive the agreement — and if he does, how soon it could be.

RELATED: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Attack on Israeli Interests

“We have been clear that we are ready to pursue a mutual return to the [Iran deal],” one Biden administration official said.

“We have also been open that we are talking with our [international] partners … about the best way to achieve this, including through a series of initial, mutual steps. We have been looking at options for doing so, including with indirect conversations through our European partners.”

Iran has also said that its only nuclear power plant is “facing the risk of shutdown” because of the U.S. sanctions, according to Bloomberg.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Iran Just Shot Down Biden's Nuclear Deal Before He Even Proposed It
Report: Number of Children Currently in Border Patrol Custody Dwarfs Trump Administration Peak
Massive Number of Americans Say They're Watching Less Sports Because of Woke Political Messages
Media Outlets Fret Over Christian University's March Madness Success, One Even Claims It Could Cause Deaths
Biden Claims He Isn't the Cause of the Massive Border Surge, Instead Blames Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×