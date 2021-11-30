Ironic: German Clinics Won't Euthanize You Unless You Take COVID Vaccine

In Germany, a euthanasia group has announced that it will not help clients undergo assisted suicide unless they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

German euthanasia association Verein Sterbehilfe said that it requires the vaccine because preparatory exams and euthanasia itself require “human closeness,” the U.K.’s Spectator reported.

“Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission,” the association said.

According to Germany’s restrictions for COVID, the clinics are allowed to deny clients based on their vaccination status. Recently, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state premiers agreed to introduce “2G” restrictions, Deutsche Welle News reported.

“‘2G’ refers to a system only allowing free movement for leisure activities for the geimpft oder genesen — ‘vaccinated or recovered,'” DW explained.

If you have not been vaccinated or do not have natural immunity from recovering from the virus, you are not free to move about Germany.

These 2G restrictions are Germany’s attempt to get more of the population vaccinated.

“It is absolutely time to act,” Merkel said, according to DW. “We know we could be better off if the vaccination gap wasn’t so big.”

Before 2G rules came into effect, Germany had “3G” restrictions in place. The third “g” allowed those who had a negative COVID test to go about their daily lives.

Should vaccines be required? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

However, there has been controversy over the restrictions, both 3G and 2G. The opposition has come from Germany’s political right-wing, “AfD” (Alternative for Germany.)

“A number of the AfD members of parliament are currently unable to sit in the main plenary hall of the Bundestag, as they refuse to ascribe to 3G rules — they refuse to show documentation of vaccinations or recovery and will not allow themselves to be tested,” DW reported.

Currently, Germany has only about 68 percent of its population vaccinated and that number is even lower in the country’s eastern and southern regions, Statista reports showed.

Reuters reported that Germany recorded 45,753 new cases and 388 deaths last week. The seven-day incidence of cases per 100,000 people fell just a bit for the first time in three weeks.

However, despite the opposition to restrictions, with the COVID numbers and concern over the new omicron variant (Germany has reported three cases of the variant), the euthanasia group is following the lead of the government and other institutions as the country continues to take preventative measures with the 2G restrictions.

“The 16 states of Germany will be permitted to keep and add protective measures,” RepublicWorld.com reported. “This includes restricting or preventing recreational, cultural, and sporting events, as well as banning admission to healthcare facilities and prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcohol in public places. Universities may also be closed.”

As the euthanasia association said, “[T]he 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms.”

This decision from the euthanasia group has been criticized and pointed out to be ironic.

“God forbid that a person without the jab should try to end it all — talk about a vaccine passport to the afterlife,” the Spectator wrote.

“The ironies of assisted suicide never end. Germany allows suicide on demand — including assistance — as a fundamental constitutional right. But now, you must be vaccinated against COVID before a euthanasia group will help you kill yourself,” National Review wrote.

The Western Journal does not support euthanasia since it holds to the belief that each human life is sacred and should not be voluntarily ended.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.