Commentary

This Isn't a UFO Seen in Skies Above US - It's a Powerful New American Weapon on Its First Test Flight

 By Samantha Chang  November 11, 2023 at 6:56am
The U.S. Air Force began testing a nuclear-capable stealth bomber as geopolitical tensions escalate in the Mideast, Europe and the Pacific under Joe Biden’s dumpster fire (and that might be an insult to dumpster fires) of a presidency.

On Friday, Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider conducted its first test flight in Palmdale, California, as the U.S. ramps up its national defense efforts, Military.com reported.

“The B-21 Raider will be a dual-capable penetrating strike stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions,” according to an Air Force fact sheet.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military.com that flight-testing the powerful B-21 is a critical step “to provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and strategic attacks against the United States, allies and partners.”

“Six test aircraft are being produced now,” she added.

A video posted on X shows the B-21 — which resembles the sleek UFOs from classic science fiction — flying over California‘s blue skies.

According to an Air Force fact sheet, the nuclear-capable bomber was “designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations,” and should be operational in the mid-2020s.

Will the B-21 prove to be a winning part of America’s arsenal?

The Pentagon plans to build 100 B-21 Raiders, at an average cost of $692 million per aircraft, according to the fact sheet.

The Raider program will cost around $20 billion through 2027, according to Military.com. Northrop Grumman was awarded the contract in 2015.

General Thomas Bussiere, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, said rising geopolitical tensions have made nuclear deterrence critical.

“Air Force Global Strike Command is foundational to our nation’s defense,” Bussiere said in March at a warfare symposium. “Right this minute, our warriors are ready. This is an obligation we take very seriously.”

Bussiere said both Russia and China are modernizing their nuclear arsenals, so the United States must remain ahead of the pack.

“China and the CCP are sprinting to parity with their nuclear force — diversifying, expanding and modernizing at a pace that we haven’t seen since the Cold War,” he said.

While it’s reassuring that the U.S. possesses the most lethal, state-of-the-art military weaponry, these efforts are undermined by Biden’s destructive policies that endanger national security.

Among them is the porous southern border, which numerous people on the FBI’s terrorist watch list have sneaked through, and “woke” social-engineering policies that erode military readiness.

Note that in all the above criticisms, cutting-edge weaponry doesn’t help one iota. Only new leadership can fix these issues.

As tensions across the globe mount under Biden‘s failed leadership, let us hope that the lethal weapons of war in America’s arsenal are not needed anytime soon.

Truth and Accuracy

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
