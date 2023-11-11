The U.S. Air Force began testing a nuclear-capable stealth bomber as geopolitical tensions escalate in the Mideast, Europe and the Pacific under Joe Biden’s dumpster fire (and that might be an insult to dumpster fires) of a presidency.

On Friday, Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider conducted its first test flight in Palmdale, California, as the U.S. ramps up its national defense efforts, Military.com reported.

“The B-21 Raider will be a dual-capable penetrating strike stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions,” according to an Air Force fact sheet.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military.com that flight-testing the powerful B-21 is a critical step “to provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and strategic attacks against the United States, allies and partners.”

“Six test aircraft are being produced now,” she added.

A video posted on X shows the B-21 — which resembles the sleek UFOs from classic science fiction — flying over California‘s blue skies.

According to an Air Force fact sheet, the nuclear-capable bomber was “designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations,” and should be operational in the mid-2020s.

The Pentagon plans to build 100 B-21 Raiders, at an average cost of $692 million per aircraft, according to the fact sheet.

The Raider program will cost around $20 billion through 2027, according to Military.com. Northrop Grumman was awarded the contract in 2015.

General Thomas Bussiere, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, said rising geopolitical tensions have made nuclear deterrence critical.

“Air Force Global Strike Command is foundational to our nation’s defense,” Bussiere said in March at a warfare symposium. “Right this minute, our warriors are ready. This is an obligation we take very seriously.”

Bussiere said both Russia and China are modernizing their nuclear arsenals, so the United States must remain ahead of the pack.

“China and the CCP are sprinting to parity with their nuclear force — diversifying, expanding and modernizing at a pace that we haven’t seen since the Cold War,” he said.

While it’s reassuring that the U.S. possesses the most lethal, state-of-the-art military weaponry, these efforts are undermined by Biden’s destructive policies that endanger national security.

Among them is the porous southern border, which numerous people on the FBI’s terrorist watch list have sneaked through, and “woke” social-engineering policies that erode military readiness.

Wow. Nellis Air Force Base is having an all ages drag show at their Officers Club. This is what the @DeptofDefense thinks we need more of in our military. This comes after the Navy made a drag Queen their ambassador. This is why we have a recruiting crisis!

h/t @matthewlohmeier pic.twitter.com/gNLjr9cuCa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 19, 2023

First transgender elected official: Arrested for child pornography. First transgender Army officer: Arrested for selling military secrets to the Russians. First non-binary government official: Arrested for stealing luggage from airports. pic.twitter.com/bveTsuHUVe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 23, 2023

The US military has suicidally depressed transgender officers in leadership positions. pic.twitter.com/0oxOcaE26w — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 2, 2023

Biden woke the most trusted institution in 🇺🇸, the military. Soldiers in heels for awareness of abused females,white supremacist cleansing,etc. Defense Sec Austin and Joint Chiefs Milley must resign. Side note☂️Austin earned a $7M fortune serving on boards *after* retirement. pic.twitter.com/cvKyNVeOKz — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) August 22, 2021

Note that in all the above criticisms, cutting-edge weaponry doesn’t help one iota. Only new leadership can fix these issues.

As tensions across the globe mount under Biden‘s failed leadership, let us hope that the lethal weapons of war in America’s arsenal are not needed anytime soon.

