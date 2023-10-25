Israel Agrees to Delay Ground Invasion of Gaza So US Military Can Frantically Prepare

Israel has agreed to halt an expected ground invasion of the Gaza Strip while the U.S. military deploys assets to the region to protect American forces, according to a report.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that a ground assault on Hamas will be delayed while the U.S. Defense Department readies air defenses in the Middle East in places where American troops are currently stationed.

Those countries include Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

There are fears that American servicemen and women on the ground could face rocket and missile attacks from Islamist militants as tensions in the area continue to heat up.

The Pentagon is in a hurry to get at least a dozen air-defense systems on the ground.

The Journal reported the delayed Gaza invasion was confirmed by both Israel and American military officials.

None of the officials spoke on the record.

The ground assault on Hamas could begin by the end of the week.

Israel is also reportedly using the extra time to work on the logistical challenge of helping Palestinian civilians with aid.

The country’s leaders also hope the extra time will help them negotiate the release of hostages taken captive during Hamas’ historic Oct. 7 terror attacks.

For three weeks, Israel has responded to the attacks by targeting Hamas militants inside Gaza with airstrikes.

Israel has also faced barrages of bombings from inside both Lebanon and from inside Syria in recent weeks.

Both countries and others in the immediate vicinity of Israel have been home to widespread protests from pro-Hamas activists.

There are fears that Israel’s response to Hamas’ latest round of terrorism could lead to a larger conflict.

The Pentagon has deployed two U.S. carrier strike groups to the area.

CNN reported that American forces in the region are there as a deterrent while the Biden administration has claimed no U.S. troops will actively aid Israel in combat.

The White House has still not determined how many Americans are currently being held hostage in Gaza.

