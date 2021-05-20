The Israel Defense Forces said four rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday, marking the third time since Hamas began its rocket barrage against Israel that Lebanon was the source of an attack.

Israel’s missile defense system intercepted one rocket, according to The Times of Israel.

One landed in what was called an open field near the Arab Israeli town of Shfaram, according to the military. The other two reportedly splashed into the Mediterranean Sea.

BREAKING: A rocket fired from Lebanon hit Shefaram – an Israeli Arab city with around 50,000 Arab citizens. These terrorist rockets don’t discriminate between Jews and Arabs – they are targeting both of us. #Lebanon #Israel pic.twitter.com/6IPoVbd6PS — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) May 19, 2021

Two people were hurt in the attacks, according to The Jerusalem Post, including a 43-year-old woman who was hospitalized in serious condition after suffering a heart attack while running for a bomb shelter. A 10-year-old girl was hit by a car while running to a shelter, and her injuries were reported as moderate.

On Monday, six shells were launched from Lebanon, but never reached the border, according to the Israeli military. Three rockets fired from Lebanon on May 13 reportedly landed in the Mediterranean.

Israeli artillery responded to Wednesday’s attack by targeting the site of the launches, which was reported to be Seddiqine, near Tyre, about 25 miles from the northern coast of Israel.

4 rockets were just fired from Lebanon at northern Israel, 1 of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome. In response, IDF artillery forces are striking a number of targets in Lebanon. We are prepared for any scenario on any front. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 19, 2021

The attacks are being blamed on a Palestinian faction, and not Hezbollah, a terrorist organization that operates from Lebanon.

In its reporting, The Times of Israel noted “it is unlikely that terrorists in southern Lebanon would be able to fire four rockets of such long ranges without at least the tacit approval of the Iran-backed militia, which maintains a tight degree of control over southern Lebanon.”

Israeli officials said they expect stray rocket attacks from Lebanon will continue as long as Israel fights back against Hamas, which early Thursday was sending rockets at multiple Israeli communities, according to The Times of Israel.

High-trajectory launch from Gaza at 21:53 toward central Israel. No sirens sounded at the time. pic.twitter.com/jX8guCMsCp — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 19, 2021

Israel was also launching attacks on Gaza early Thursday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “Israel must continue to act against Hamas and the terrorist organizations in Gaza until peace and security are restored to the citizens of Israel.”

Not 1.

Not 2.

Not 3. 4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel in the last 10 days. We will continue to defend Israel. pic.twitter.com/fnwgs6U1rt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 19, 2021

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking of Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza, said, “every day we are hitting more capabilities of the terror organizations, bringing down more terror towers, hitting more weapons caches.”

“I am determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved — to bring back peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel.”

