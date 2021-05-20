Combined Shape
News
News

Caught on Camera: 4 Missiles Reportedly Blasted Into Israel from Lebanon

Jack DavisMay 19, 2021 at 5:43pm
Combined Shape

The Israel Defense Forces said four rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday, marking the third time since Hamas began its rocket barrage against Israel that Lebanon was the source of an attack.

Israel’s missile defense system intercepted one rocket, according to The Times of Israel.

One landed in what was called an open field near the Arab Israeli town of Shfaram, according to the military. The other two reportedly splashed into the Mediterranean Sea.

Trending:
National Security Issue: Cyber Sleuths Find Joe Biden's Private Venmo Account in Just 10 Minutes - Report

Two people were hurt in the attacks, according to The Jerusalem Post, including a 43-year-old woman who was hospitalized in serious condition after suffering a heart attack while running for a bomb shelter. A 10-year-old girl was hit by a car while running to a shelter, and her injuries were reported as moderate.

On Monday, six shells were launched from Lebanon, but never reached the border, according to the Israeli military. Three rockets fired from Lebanon on May 13 reportedly landed in the Mediterranean.

Israeli artillery responded to Wednesday’s attack by targeting the site of the launches, which was reported to be Seddiqine, near Tyre, about 25 miles from the northern coast of Israel.

Should Israel stop its retaliatory airstrikes?

The attacks are being blamed on a Palestinian faction, and not Hezbollah, a terrorist organization that operates from Lebanon.

In its reporting, The Times of Israel noted “it is unlikely that terrorists in southern Lebanon would be able to fire four rockets of such long ranges without at least the tacit approval of the Iran-backed militia, which maintains a tight degree of control over southern Lebanon.”

Israeli officials said they expect stray rocket attacks from Lebanon will continue as long as Israel fights back against Hamas, which early Thursday was sending rockets at multiple Israeli communities, according to The Times of Israel.

Related:
In Just 10 Days, Hamas Has Fired a Monstrous Amount of Missiles Into Israel

Israel was also launching attacks on Gaza early Thursday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “Israel must continue to act against Hamas and the terrorist organizations in Gaza until peace and security are restored to the citizens of Israel.”

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking of Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza, said, “every day we are hitting more capabilities of the terror organizations, bringing down more terror towers, hitting more weapons caches.”

“I am determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved — to bring back peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Combined Shape
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Caught on Camera: 4 Missiles Reportedly Blasted Into Israel from Lebanon
Marco Rubio Has a Senate Challenger as One of Biden's VP Options Plans to Run: Report
Republicans Have 11 Point Advantage in New 2022 Election Poll
Black Lives Matter Echoes Terrorist Organization, Calls for 'Liberation of Palestine'
Prosecutors Release Video of Controversial Police-Involved Shooting, Announce No Charges for Officers
See more...

Conversation