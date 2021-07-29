Path 27
News
A leukemia patient receives his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on July, 14, 2021.
A leukemia patient receives his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on July, 14, 2021. (Amir Levy / Getty Images)

Israel Will Offer 3rd Dose of Vaccine to Elderly Residents Amid Growing Fears of Delta Variant

Jennie Taer July 29, 2021 at 1:50pm
Path 27

Israel will soon become the first country to offer its elderly residents a third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns about the spread of the delta variant.

The country will begin offering a third shot on Sunday to people 60 and older who are five months out from their last dose.

The news was announced Thursday by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after a committee of health officials recommended the move.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will be the first to receive a third dose on Friday morning, Bennett said.

“The reality proves that the vaccines are safe and that they protect people from major illness and death,” he said.

Trending:
GOP Rep Says He Hugged Cop Who Shot Ashli Babbitt and Said 'You Did What You Had to Do'

“Within several days after getting the third jab your body receives a very strong defense.

“I call upon all the elderly who received the second dose — go get the booster, take care of yourself, take care of your loved ones,” he added.

Israel began administering a third shot to immunocompromised people earlier this month.

The announcement comes a day after Pfizer released new data showing that a third dose of its vaccine could be “strongly” effective against the delta variant.

Pfizer has also said it will seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the third shot.

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there are currently 2,177 new cases and 15,521 people infected with the virus in Israel, 151 of whom are “seriously ill.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Related:
As CDC Recommends Tighter COVID Restrictions for the US, Another Country Moves Closer to 'Total Freedom'

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Jennie Taer
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Israel Will Offer 3rd Dose of Vaccine to Elderly Residents Amid Growing Fears of Delta Variant
Man Sentenced to Prison After Admitting to Using Fraudulently Obtained COVID Relief Funds to Enrich Himself
Report: Fauci Handed Out Millions to China as American Taxpayers Footed the Bill
2020 Tokyo Olympics May Lack Some Star Power After Multiple Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19
Police: Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance as It Was Transporting a Patient to the Hospital
See more...

Conversation