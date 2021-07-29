Israel Will Offer 3rd Dose of Vaccine to Elderly Residents Amid Growing Fears of Delta Variant

Israel will soon become the first country to offer its elderly residents a third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns about the spread of the delta variant.

The country will begin offering a third shot on Sunday to people 60 and older who are five months out from their last dose.

The news was announced Thursday by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after a committee of health officials recommended the move.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will be the first to receive a third dose on Friday morning, Bennett said.

“The reality proves that the vaccines are safe and that they protect people from major illness and death,” he said.

“Within several days after getting the third jab your body receives a very strong defense.

“I call upon all the elderly who received the second dose — go get the booster, take care of yourself, take care of your loved ones,” he added.

Israel began administering a third shot to immunocompromised people earlier this month.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett introduces #Pfizer booster shot campaign: ‘The jab will be given to Israelis 60 and above who have passed more than five months since their last vaccine.’ pic.twitter.com/BQXZBtgOgP — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) July 29, 2021

The announcement comes a day after Pfizer released new data showing that a third dose of its vaccine could be “strongly” effective against the delta variant.

Pfizer has also said it will seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the third shot.

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there are currently 2,177 new cases and 15,521 people infected with the virus in Israel, 151 of whom are “seriously ill.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.