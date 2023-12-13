Israeli Activist Gives Area Outside Rashida Tlaib's Office a Makeover, Tells Dem 'Shame on You'

“Shame on you,” an activist said in a video showing him posting pictures of children held as Hamas hostages outside the office of Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Yoseph Haddad — an Arab-Israeli, according to Mediaite — also draped an Israeli flag over a Palestinian flag at Tlaib’s door.

Last month, the House of Representatives voted 234-188 to censure Tlaib for “promoting false narratives” and calling for Israel’s destruction.

Tlaib “refuses to condemn the terrorist organization Hamas,” Haddad said in the video posted Tuesday on X. She “turned a blind eye on the atrocities that Hamas committed on the 7th of October.”

“Yes, they killed Israelis,” he continued. “They burned and they raped our women. They kidnapped our kids. They kidnapped the elderly, the sick.”

Holding up for the camera two flyers — one showing a small child, one an infant — Haddad exclaimed, “Those kids were kidnapped by Hamas and Rashida Tlaib doesn’t say anything. Anything? Seriously?”

He then posted the flyers on the wall outside Tlaib’s office, expressing hope that they would make the Michigan congresswoman change her mind.

“Rashida Tlaib, stop being a hypocrite! Stop lying!” Haddad said. “Call for the immediate release of the babies and for the immediate release of every hostage kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas.”

“If you want to free the Palestinians, free the Palestinians from the terrorist organization Hamas.”

This is what happened when I got to hang the posters of the hostages on the door of Rashida Tlaib’s office… pic.twitter.com/NFHIkPvmAM — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) December 12, 2023

Haddad also upbraided Tlaib for continuing to claim Israel had bombed a hospital, killing 500 Palestinians, when, he said, “you know it was the Islamic Jihad. Shame on you, Rashida Tlaib!”

Preparing to leave, Haddad pointed to the flyers and said, “I really hope she doesn’t take this down.”

However, returning to the area a few minutes later, Haddad showed that the flyers and the Israeli flag were gone.

“This just shows you exactly who Rashida Tlaib is,” he said. “This is what Rashida Tlaib stands for. [She] stands for hypocrisy, stands for literally supporting terrorism!”

“Shame on you, Rashida Tlaib! Kids kidnapped by [the] terrorist organization Hamas and you take it down almost immediately?”

The video ends with Haddad walking away, saying, “Shame on you, Rashida Tlaib. Shame on you.”

