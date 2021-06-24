Path 27
A building collapsed near Miami on Thursday.
A building collapsed near Miami on Thursday. (@BrianEntin / Twitter)

'It Looks Like a Bomb Went Off': 12-Story Miami Building Partially Collapses in Deadly Disaster

Dillon Burroughs June 24, 2021 at 6:56am
An apartment building near Miami partially collapsed early Thursday morning, killing at least one person.

Rescuers were searching for survivors after the 12-floor building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, collapsed just before 2 a.m. local time, according to one witness speaking to CNN.

“I mean it looks like a bomb went off, but we’re pretty sure a bomb didn’t go off,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said, according to NBC News.

Many local residents and correspondents took to social media to post images of the partly collapsed building.

One child was rescued from the rubble, according to a video posted on Twitter by NewsNation Now correspondent Brian Entin.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue held a news conference on the scene just after 9 a.m. local time.

Miami-Dade police confirmed at least one person was dead as a result of the collapse.

The MDFR reported over 80 units were on the scene.

In addition, it said that “a family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives.”

Resident Kimberly Morales told CNN, “I woke everyone up in the room because when I looked out the window, I saw everyone outside.”

She added, “I told everyone to hurry up and leave the building.”

This is a developing story and updates may be added.

