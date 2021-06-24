'It Looks Like a Bomb Went Off': 12-Story Miami Building Partially Collapses in Deadly Disaster

An apartment building near Miami partially collapsed early Thursday morning, killing at least one person.

Rescuers were searching for survivors after the 12-floor building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, collapsed just before 2 a.m. local time, according to one witness speaking to CNN.

“I mean it looks like a bomb went off, but we’re pretty sure a bomb didn’t go off,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said, according to NBC News.

Many local residents and correspondents took to social media to post images of the partly collapsed building.

Daylight shows how significant the Surfside, FL building collapse is.

A substantial part of the condo tower is gone. Search and rescue continues

A family reunification center has been set up at 9302 Collins Avenue.

If you are looking for family – you can call 305-614-1819. pic.twitter.com/MP3HYE9NoK — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 24, 2021

One child was rescued from the rubble, according to a video posted on Twitter by NewsNation Now correspondent Brian Entin.

Boy rescued from the rubble of a building collapse in Surfside, Florida — near Miami Beach.

Hundreds of first responders are on the scene right now.

Rescue operation continues at 8777 Collins Ave. pic.twitter.com/Hnq7Gd9QW4 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 24, 2021

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue held a news conference on the scene just after 9 a.m. local time.

Watch LIVE as officials hold a press conference on scene of the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse: https://t.co/P97fQEdARM — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Miami-Dade police confirmed at least one person was dead as a result of the collapse.

The #MDPD has assumed the investigation and can confirm one fatality as a result of the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse. We are working together with @MiamiDadeFire and other agencies as they continue their search and rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/SOLgrEXkdB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 24, 2021

The MDFR reported over 80 units were on the scene.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

In addition, it said that “a family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives.”

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at 9302 Collins Avenue. If you have family members that are unaccounted for or are safe, please call 305-614-1819 to account for them. pic.twitter.com/ksQ9LubG8V — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Resident Kimberly Morales told CNN, “I woke everyone up in the room because when I looked out the window, I saw everyone outside.”

She added, “I told everyone to hurry up and leave the building.”

This is a developing story and updates may be added.

