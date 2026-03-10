Ivermectin+Mebendazole: The Perfect Parasite Spring Cleanse for Your Body

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

For most Americans, it’s been a long, cold winter. But as March begins, most of us are dreaming of spring: the flowers, the sun, the warm weather, the chance to get back outside, and — of course — spring cleaning.

Spring cleaning is a rite of passage of the seasons. An opportunity to clean up from winter, put away the snow shovels, and get your house and yard in order. Over the last few years, as more and more Americans have focused on their health and well-being, something new has become almost as popular as spring cleaning: a spring cleanse.

Like a spring cleaning that is focused on getting your house and yard in order, a spring cleanse is intended to give your body a reset and prepare yourself for the rest of the year.

A spring cleanse is a perfect opportunity to address an issue facing millions of Americans, but one that is largely ignored by the medical establishment: parasites.

The Threat of Parasites

Before the health care bureaucracy’s myopic focus on COVID-19 and other potential pandemics, the Centers for Disease Control issued a stunning warning about the threat of parasitic diseases here in the United States:

Most people think parasitic diseases occur in poor and developing countries, or are infections they might pick up on a trip to a foreign country. However, parasitic infections also occur in the United States, and in some cases affect millions of people. Often they can go unnoticed, with few symptoms. But many times the infections cause serious illnesses, including seizures, blindness, pregnancy complications, heart failure, and even death. Anyone—regardless of race or economic status—can become infected.

The threat of parasites is just as high today as it was just five years ago. The only difference is that our health care establishment has all but abandoned doing the necessary work of empowering Americans to take control of their health and preventing dangerous health care outcomes before they occur.

Fortunately, freedom-fighting doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough are now speaking up about the threats posed by parasites. In a post on his widely read Substack, Dr. McCullough says:

While each illness has diagnostic strategies followed by care providers, many patients want to take a proactive stance with respect to parasites. The CDC says the burden of parasitic diseases among Americans is high. More than 300,000 people living in the United States are infected with Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite that causes Chagas disease, and more than 300 infected babies are born every year.

There are at least 1,000 hospitalizations for symptomatic cysticercosis per year in the United States.

At least 14 percent of the U.S. population has been exposed to Toxocara, the parasite that causes toxocariasis, and each year at least 70 people — most of them children — are blinded by resulting eye disease.

More than 60 million people in the United States are chronically infected with Toxoplasma gondii, the parasite that causes toxoplasmosis; new infections in pregnant women can lead to birth defects and infections in those with compromised immune systems can be fatal.

Trichomoniasis can cause pregnancy problems and increase the risk of other sexually transmitted infections including HIV. The Trichomonas parasite is extremely common, affecting 3.7 million people in the United States, although it is easily treatable.

Not only is Dr. McCullough sounding the alarm about the threat of parasites, McCullough is also offering Americans the ability to do something about this threat:

If you think you could be impacted, contact The Wellness Company for a review with one of our doctors and look for the combination parasite cleanse featuring combined ivermectin/mebendazole.

Ivermectin to the Rescue!

If you want to get your body ready for the rest of the year, a spring parasite cleanse may be just what the doctor ordered! There is no better cleanse than pure lab-tested Ivermectin + Mebendazole, compounded into a single capsule by The Wellness Company.

Ivermectin and Mebendazole combine to effectively treat parasitic infections.

90 oral capsules, each containing 25 mg Ivermectin + 250 mg Mebendazole, a clinically effective dose.

The gold standard of safety and efficacy; the only medication of its kind prescribed by a licensed doctor and compounded by a 50-state licensed pharmacy.

Medication You Can Trust from a Trusted Source in the USA

The medical experts at The Wellness Company — like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Kelly Victory — were leaders in the efforts to provide the public with accurate medical information during COVID. These experts have repeatedly shown that they prioritized the health and welfare of their patients over the bottom line of the big pharmaceutical companies.

Now, The Wellness Company is the only company in the world to prescribe pure compounded Ivermectin + Mebendazole from a 50-state licensed pharmacy, in a high-dose 90-day supply.

The Wellness Company’s Ivermectin + Mebendazole Parasite Cleanse is in extreme demand, selling out 3 times — prompting The Wellness Company to build a stockpile of medication to serve customers through any potential supply chain disruptions.

With the threat of tariffs restricting international trade, many people have turned to shady overseas sources of medication or unlicensed pharmacies. The Wellness Company proudly remains the only legitimate producer of this compounded formula in the U.S.

Head over to The Wellness Company today to order a 90-day supply of the ultimate parasite cleanse — Ivermectin + Mebendazole. Simply fill out the 2-minute intake questionnaire after checkout to complete your prescription request.

What people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Ivermectin + Mebendazole:

I have been taking this almost 3 weeks … The meds are working! Starting to feel better! So happy I could get this product my family Dr would not have helped me out with this kind of product. – Ann S. Excellent. Works as advertised. Doctor and staff were prompt and knowledgeable. Positive results. – Seldon W. I’m on day 11 of the first 21 day cycle. I noticed my digestions is much improved with stools looking fuller than normal. I have more energy! – PLO

