“Jacka**” star Bam Margera was found and placed in a psychiatric hold Sunday in Los Angeles, according to reports.

TMZ reported the Los Angeles Police Department was able to find Margera by tracking his cell phone. He just so happened to be at Trejo’s Tacos — a restaurant owned by actor Danny Trejo.

Before Margera was located, his brother Jesse, took to Twitter on Sunday to ask fans for help with finding his whereabouts. At that time he was in the process of trying to get the LAPD to “ping [Bam’s] phone.”

A few hours later, Jesse Margera posted a follow-up on the situation.

“They found him safe,” the older brother wrote with the prayer hands emoji. “[H]e texted me and my parents at 6 am this morning saying he loves us he loves Phoenix and he is ‘at peace’ and that he took enough pills to stop his heart.

“And some really heartbreaking dark s***. Thanks to everyone who shared info today.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

They found him safe 🙏 he texted me and my parents at 6 am this morning saying he loves us he loves Phoenix and he is “at peace” and that he took enough pills to stop his heart. And some really heartbreaking dark shit. Thanks to everyone who shared info today. — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) June 4, 2023

Will Bam Margera be able to turn his life around? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

posted a video to social media , where he demanded to see his son Phoenix.

The troubled star is currently going through a divorce with his now-ex Nikki Boyd.

He claimed he would “smoke crack with the bums down at the boardwalk until I’m dead unless you deliver me f***ing Phoenix.”

In March of this year, TMZ obtained video of Margera confronting Boyd in a Burbank, California, restaurant over not being able to see his 5-year-old son.

He was later arrested for public intoxication.

The “Viva La Bam” star had a very public falling out with his co-stars of the “Jacka**” franchise after he was removed from the last film.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, co-star Johnny Knoxville said, “I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well.”

At the time, Steve-O, who has now been sober for 15 years, stated, “Bam had so many interventions. He was locked up in so many rehabs. By the time we were making this ‘Jack***’ movie, ‘Jack*** 4,’ there was just nothing … You know, they thought, ‘Maybe if we try this. You can be in the movie if you get healthy and stay sober.'”

“[E]ven still, he just didn’t have the power to stay sober and be healthy,” Steve-O added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.