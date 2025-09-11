'Simply Not Good at the Job': Biden Insiders Unleash on Kamala Harris After She Took Jabs in New Book

Turns out feelings are still frosty between former President Joe Biden and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris after both came up woefully short of winning the 2024 general election.

And while Republicans these days are largely fighting back tears in the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s tragic murder on Wednesday, because of that aforementioned frostiness, it appears Democrats are just… fighting.

In a blistering report from Axios, “Biden World” is firing back at Harris after excerpts from her forthcoming book, “107 Days,” painted her former boss in a less-than-flattering light.

“107 Days,” a memoir titled after Harris’ truncated 2024 election campaign, released some excerpts through The Atlantic on Wednesday, and it made clear that she considered her time with Biden to be less than educational.

The gloves are off. Kamala Harris rips Biden and his team in her new book. Blames everyone but herself for her issues. pic.twitter.com/fBXqY1RpIm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 10, 2025

Harris presents various examples of her being “castigated” and how the Biden team’s “thinking was zero-sum: If she’s shining, he’s dimmed.”

In short, Harris made clear that Biden’s White House was not welcoming, nurturing, or particularly helpful during her doomed presidential campaign.

Just a day later, Biden’s team fired back through Axios.

One Biden insider told Axios that, bluntly put, Harris simply wasn’t qualified to be vice president.

(It’s worth noting that Biden effectively pigeonholed himself when he promised to nominate a woman of color to be his VP.)

“Vice President Harris was simply not good at the job,” the former White House official told Axios.

The official added: “She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration’s key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was.”

The official also took things further, saying that if Harris needed someone to blame for her 2024 failure, she should look in the mirror.

“[Biden is] not the reason she struggled in office or tanked her 2019 [presidential] campaign,” the ex-official continued. “Or lost the 2024 campaign, for that matter. The independent variable there is the vice president, not Biden or his aides.”

Another ex-Biden aide lambasted Harris, who had claimed in her book that she felt strong-armed into going along with Biden’s short-lived re-election campaign.

“I’m not sure the very robust defense of not having the courage to speak up in the moment about Biden running is quite as persuasive as she thinks it is,” the former aide told Axios. “If this is her attempt at political absolution: Lots of luck in your senior year.”

That former aide wasn’t done, especially when it came to one of Harris’ more publicized failures: “On the border stuff in particular I’d also say, if she had spent a fraction of the time and energy doing the work that she did on complaining, about how she was perceived, she would have been perceived a whole lot better.”

Yet another former Biden official actually disputed Harris’ claims directly, claiming that plenty of help was offered to her.

“There were others on the Biden team, though, who really tried to help her thrive as VP,” the official said. “But she and her team did not seize that support and make the most of it. It is all a tragedy.”

But perhaps the most stinging remark from Biden’s inner circle came when a different former aide co-opted Harris’ own campaign slogan to describe the thought of her running for president again in 2028.

“We’re not going back!”

