Share
News
Country music star Jason Aldean, pictured during a July 22 concert at Country Thunder Wisconsin in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.
Country music star Jason Aldean, pictured during a July 22 concert at Country Thunder Wisconsin in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, brought his message to the Boston area on Saturday. (Joshua Applegate / Getty Images)

Jason Aldean Relates 'Small Town' Song to Boston Marathon Bombing: 'You Guys Would Get This Better Than Anybody'

 By Jack Davis  July 31, 2023 at 4:31am
Share

Country star Jason Aldean came to the big town Saturday night and said if there was anywhere in the world that understood his song “Try That in a Small Town,” it would be Boston.

“I was laying in bed last night and thinking to myself, you guys would get this better than anybody, right?” Aldean said during his Saturday concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, just south of Boston.

“Because I remember a time, I think it was April of 2013, when the Boston Marathon bombings happened. You guys remember this, right?

“What I saw when that happened was, not a small town — a big a– town — come together,” he said as the audience cheered.

“The whole country, especially Boston, came together to find these two pr—- that did that. Any of you guys that would’ve found those guys before the cops did, I know you guys from Boston, and you guys would’ve beat the s— out of [them],” he said.

Trending:
CNN's Expose on Family Forced to 'Flee' Florida Epically Backfires, Becomes 'Perfect Ad' for State

He said his song is “not about race. It’s about people getting their s— together, acting right. You’re hearing from the person that made the record. Everybody is trying to tell you what I meant. They don’t know what I meant,” he said.

“What I meant is exactly what I just told you. We are a country, the greatest one in the world. I know you guys are like me. You want to be able to send your kids to school and not have to worry about something happening while they’re at school,” he added.

Do you believe Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” song is racist?

“To me, that’s not a racial issue. I don’t give a s— what color you are. If you’re acting out, burning down buildings, costing taxpayers all this money, just for you to go and show that you’re pissed off, to me, I just don’t get that. We’re just never going to see eye to eye about that s—,” he said.

“I want to thank you guys so much. You guys saw what was trying to happen here the last couple of weeks.

“A lot of people wanted nothing more than for this song to be something that it wasn’t, wanted you guys to turn on me and think that I was something that I wasn’t,” he said.

“It makes me very proud, the fact that all you guys can see that and go, ‘Nuh-uh, not this time.’ You guys took this song and the video and you guys have made this thing one of the biggest things I’ve ever had in my career. Thank you guys for hearing the song, seeing the video, watching it with an open mind, seeing what it was about,” he said.

In a Pennsylvania stop on his tour, Aldean confronted head-on the allegations that the song promotes lynchings and has racist overtones.

Related:
Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency During Flight, So Passenger Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

“I don’t give a damn what color you are, or who you are,” he told an audience at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, according to Penn Live, the website of the Patriot-News of Harrisburg.

Aldean also had a request of those following the controversy over the song.

“When you guys are reading articles, I ask you not to just read the headline,” he said, according to Penn Live.

“Go all the way through, read, and get the facts straight. Everybody is so quick to cancel everybody. ‘Oh he did this, they did that,’ whatever. Just do your homework, read the article and not just the headline.

“Get all of the information before making your opinion.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Jason Aldean Relates 'Small Town' Song to Boston Marathon Bombing: 'You Guys Would Get This Better Than Anybody'
Country Singer Steps Up for America, Re-Enlists in Army Reserves at 59: 'True Privilege and Honor'
Alvin Bragg's Office Suffers Big Loss in Case Against Donald Trump
Trump Slams GOP Candidate Will Hurd for Claiming He's Running to 'Stay Out of Prison'
Mom Accidentally Amputates Young Daughter's Leg, Leads to Her Death After Being Run Over by Boat
See more...

Conversation