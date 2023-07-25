Jason Aldean Sends Thank You to His Fans After 'Try That in a Small Town' Explodes in Popularity

Country music star Jason Aldean is expressing heartfelt gratitude to his unwavering fans amid the liberal outrage over the music video for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”

On Monday, Aldean shared a video montage on Twitter showcasing clips from his recent shows along with tour dates with the hit tune playing in the background.

The video ends with a clip of the singer speaking during a concert about “Try That in a Small Town.”

“So somebody asked me, ‘Hey man, you think you’re gonna play the song tonight?'” he said. “The answer was simple. The people have spoken, and you guys spoke very, very loudly this week.”

“Thank u guys. Ready to see u back out there this weekend!” Aldean said in the text of the tweet.

Thank u guys. Ready to see u back out there this weekend! 🇺🇸🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/qtH8yUdpLy — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 24, 2023

According to Fox News, “Try That in a Small Town,” which was released in May, has experienced a phenomenal surge in streams, witnessing an impressive 999 percent increase in audio and video plays since its debut.

The song’s sales also skyrocketed: The track debuted in the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, marking Aldean’s first top-two hit on the chart.

The recently released music video for “Try That in a Small Town” stirred up outrage on the left, with some claiming it promoted racist violence. The video features scenes of urban rioting and crime and, as the title suggests, warns against doing those things in a small town.

This is one of the most dangerous, irresponsible videos from a mainstream artist I have ever seen. @Jason_Aldean is openly radicalizing his fans into white nationalist vigilante violence.@BMG @BMG_US Everyone associated with greenlighting this should be ashamed. Your artist is… https://t.co/FgYT2DwVZV pic.twitter.com/YqkV1oBrpp — Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@jimstewartson) July 17, 2023

Aldean promptly and passionately refuted claims that the song or video supported violence or discrimination.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” he said last week on Twitter.

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous,” the singer said. “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

He added, “Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

Despite the controversy, Aldean’s fans remain fiercely loyal, and his concerts continue to draw enthusiastic crowds.

While the debate over the music video rages on, the country star remains focused on his music and the deep connection he shares with his loyal supporters.

