Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' Rockets to #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Chart

Jason Aldean’s latest tune, “Try That in a Small Town,” has now taken country music by storm and has rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart, all despite the woke mob’s attempt to utterly destroy Aldean’s career.

By Tuesday, “Try That in a Small Town” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200, and hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, according to WABI-TV.

The song also ranked third on the Billboard Artist 100 this week.

In addition, Aldean’s tune has more than 18 million views on YouTube.

Hitting number one like this in the face of the attacks is an amazing feat these days. And it proves that leftists are not in the same commanding position they were prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aldean’s song sparked a tidal wave of controversy from the left which feigned fury over what they called Aldean’s “racist” and “violent” song. They called the singer an advocate of lynching and said he was in favor of vigilantism.

It seemed to take only hours for the left to succeed in convincing CMT to remove the song. But that didn’t stop “Try That in a Small Town” from skyrocketing to the top of the charts.

In fact, just after it was pulled by CMT, the song made it to No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” has reached #1 on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/PXZa31xpp4 — Billboard Charts (@billboardnewsb) July 19, 2023

Aldean, who is a vocal conservative, struck back on his Twitter account, blasting the critics and their lies about his song.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

“As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart,” Aldean added.

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

Still, even as Aldean has stood up for his right to free speech and blasted the critics of the song, the music video did undergo some noticeable changes when several scenes of the real-life crime surveillance video, specifically of some BLM rioting, was removed. Thus far, there has been no explanation for the changes.

There was some speculation that the rioting video was removed because the footage was copyrighted.

Regardless, Aldean has shown that the cancel culture does not have the power it did even a few years ago. “Try That in a Small Town” is seeing far greater success than it might have before all because of the left’s attempt to destroy it.

