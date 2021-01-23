Jason Whitlock to Tucker Carlson: 'I Compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK'

Many liberals have praised the Black Lives Matter movement for bringing awareness to what they say are racial disparities in America.

While doing so, they have failed to acknowledge the blatantly violent actions of many who claim to be a part of this movement.

Jason Whitlock, an African-American sports journalist, told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that he believes the BLM movement is similar to another infamous group.

“I compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK, I really do,” Whitlock said.

Jason Whitlock to Tucker: “I compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK… you go back to the 1860s after the Emancipation Proclamation the KKK was started, it was the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party. What’s the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party right now? BLM & antifa!” pic.twitter.com/29soKBlhYA — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 21, 2021

He argued that BLM was meant to display power on behalf of Democratic ideas.

“If you go back to the 1860s after the Emancipation Proclamation, the KKK was started, and it was the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party,” Whitlock said.

“What’s the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party right now? Black Lives Matter and antifa.”

While Whitlock acknowledged that this comparison won’t be popular with some people, he went on to provide some pretty solid evidence.

“They will come to your home and violate your home — try to intimidate the people in your home — if they disagree with you politically,” he said.

There have been multiple instances of BLM protesters and rioters entering residential neighborhoods. On Aug. 14, the New York Post put out a video showing BLM protesters in Seattle demanding white residents give up their homes.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

“How about you give us your homes?” a woman can be heard asking.

“Do you know that you are living in a historically black neighborhood right now?” another man follows up.

The suggestion is that because the neighborhood once consisted primarily of black people, white people must never be allowed to live there. That is undeniably racist.

Furthermore, a residential neighborhood is not an appropriate place to stage a protest. Homeowners should have the right to feel safe and not be verbally attacked at their private residences.

In other places, BLM protests have turned into violent riots. In fact, the damage done by BLM rioters this summer was unprecedented, according to Axios.

“The vandalism and looting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police will cost the insurance industry more than any other violent demonstrations in recent history,” the outlet reported.

Axios estimated that the damage done across 20 states cost between $1-2 billion.

In addition, Whitlock says that BLM is characterized by a disturbing lack of religious values.

“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. Marxism is hostile towards religion,” he said.

“These are atheist values being expressed from our leaders, demonizing individual citizens here in America, branding them as white supremacists … because we disagree with their opinion about something.”

Whitlock certainly has a point. The idea that people are evil for disagreeing with your view on an issue is undoubtedly not a biblical one.

An overwhelming majority of Americans agree that racism has no place in our society. For groups like BLM to pretend otherwise is both misleading and dangerous.

