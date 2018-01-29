After Jay-Z Belittles Trump for Low Black Unemployment, Diamond and Silk Can’t Stay Silent

Social media personalities Diamond and Silk criticized Jay-Z on Sunday after the rapper and hip-hop mogul dismissed the historically low African-American unemployment rate.

Speaking Saturday with CNN host Van Jones, Jay-Z — whose real name is Shawn Carter — blasted President Donald Trump, arguing that at the end of the day, it’s more important to “treat people like human beings” than to consolidate wealth.

“(I)t’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point,” Carter replied after Jones noted that African-American unemployment has continued to go down during Trump’s first year in office.

“You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point,” Carter added. “It goes back to the whole thing — ‘Treat me really bad and pay me well.’ It’s not going to lead to happiness.

But YouTube stars Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — known professionally as Diamond and Silk — pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy from the fabulously wealthy rapper.

Hardaway indicated Sunday on “Fox & Friends” that though Carter may rap about the “hood,” he is actually an out-of-touch millionaire who doesn’t “really know what’s going on in the hood.”

“People are ready to start thriving again in this country,” she explained, something Carter and his fellow rappers seem to be unaware of.

She proposed that if, as Carter said, money is really meaningless, maybe he should give his wealth to people in poor neighborhoods who really need it.

“I’ll tell you what: if money don’t mean nothing, give your money away,” Hardaway stated. “Go down to Skid Row in California and give the people all your money so they can have a place and then you tell me how that’s working out for you.”

Richardson then chimed in, suggesting that maybe Carter shouldn’t charge any money for his performances.

The conservative social media stars and outspoken Trump supporters also took the time to call out Carter — who often uses derogatory language to describe women in his songs — for criticizing vulgar comments Trump allegedly made about African countries.

Carter said in his CNN interview that Trump’s remarks, where he reportedly called African nations “s—hole” countries, were “hurtful.”

“Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people,” Carter said, later suggesting that Trump is a racist “superbug.”

The liberal rapper, though, has no room to talk, according to Diamond and Silk.

“In his rap music, he’s calling women derogatory names,” Hardaway said, eliciting agreement from Richardson. “And he’s made money off of doing that. And the mere fact that he said money doesn’t mean anything.”

The social media personalities weren’t the only ones who took issue with Carter’s comments.

Trump himself responded on Twitter, claiming that due to his policies, “Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Black unemployment did indeed hit an all-time low last month, falling to 6.8 percent, the lowest number since the Department of Labor started tracking the statistic in 1972.

