JD Vance Offers Democrats Free Advice - It Sounds Simple, But Don't Expect Them to Follow It

The vice president gave his opposition some free advice, but they’ll probably ignore it in favor of their current playbook.

J.D. Vance sat down with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday for an exclusive interview in which Ingraham brought up the fact that Democrats are still trying to dissect why they lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump.

After Ingraham noted that Democrats are currently trying to utilize many Trumpian tactics — like name-calling and a tougher persona — Vance offered “some free political advice,” if they really wanted to move forward.

“Stop sounding like crazy people,” Vance explained.

“That really is all it is.”

“Free advice for Democrats: stop sounding like crazy people. Trump’s success comes from being authentic—just be yourself and talk honestly about the issues. Part of sounding less crazy is being less crazy.” @VP pic.twitter.com/2dRq7wGkdS — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 20, 2025

After telling Ingraham that any attempt to be Trump is not going to resonate in the same manner it does for the president because it is his authentic self, Vance added, “I don’t think it’s that complicated. Don’t be a crazy person.”

Vance added the party simply could not resist as they still support transgenderism and enjoy labeling Trump a fascist for tackling crime.

“Part of sounding less crazy is being less crazy, and if the Democrats were less crazy, I think we’d all get along a whole lot better,” Vance concluded.

That’s wishful thinking.

Vance mentioned Democratic presidential hopeful and California Gov. Gavin Newsom in his comments — as Newsom has taken to emulating Trump’s style as of late in an attempt to drum up support, but he’s still the same public official, with the same absurd policy positions.

Democrats have abandoned bipartisanship in their identity as a party. If Trump does it, they oppose it. That’s led them down some pretty awful paths, sending voters running in the other direction.

Oddly enough, if Democrats just made small concessions to Trump, they could actually build a more sensible party platform — one more centrist rather than extremely far-left.

First, they must make concessions on crime. With Trump addressing crime and garnering public support, Democrats need to defend the crackdowns — at least in part — rather than the criminals.

Secondly, they must abandon all race and gender-based politics, which alienate voters.

There’s plenty of room for nuance here in building a party that presents an alternative to Republicans, but that can only happen if Democrats concede and agree on the terminal values.

Namely, safer communities with less crime are good, and racism and sexism in all its manifestations against anyone is bad.

Democrats currently are so blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome, they cannot possibly fathom a world where agreeing with Trump is the only way forward.

