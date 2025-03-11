JD Vance Shuts Down Heckler Who Can't Handle the Truth About Immigration and Housing

Vice President J.D. Vance dealt with a couple hecklers on Monday while addressing factors behind the inflated cost of housing in the United States.

Vance spoke at the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C., focusing much of his talk on the interplay between elevated immigration levels and housing costs for American citizens, according to The Daily Signal.

“But when we talk about housing and why costs are so high, we don’t talk enough about demand,” he told the local leaders in attendance.

“And one of the drivers of increased housing demand, we know, is that we’ve got a lot of people over the last four years who have come into the country illegally, and that’s something we have to work on if we want to meaningfully reduce the cost of housing, too,” he added.

Vance made the very obvious connection between flooding the country with another 20 million people and the increased competition for housing.

He also rightly called the spike in housing demand “completely preventable.”

“While we’ve made it a little bit hard to build homes in this country over the last four years, we’ve also unfortunately made it way too easy for people to compete against American citizens for the precious homes that are in our country to begin with,” Vance added.

But when he started to note that the same trend is observable in other countries, such as Canada and the United Kingdom, his point was greeted by a heckler.

“I see one of our nice representatives out here wants to actually, I guess, continue to flood the country with illegal immigrants, making your communities and citizens unaffordable,” he answered.

Then he continued his remarks while addressing the heckler.

“But ma’am, with all respect, one of the reasons why we’re doing what we’re doing is because we want to make it more affordable for Americans to live,” Vance retorted, according to a clip of the exchange posted on X.

A second heckler shouted at Vance at another point in the speech.

“I can tell you that yes, of course, you’re going to disagree with some of our policies. That’s OK. Come and tell us when you disagree with our policies, and we’ll have a conversation about it,” Vance said before he was interrupted.

Unfortunately for the heckler, Vance couldn’t even understand what point he was trying to make.

“Maybe don’t shout it in front of 2,000 people. I can’t even hear what you’re saying, sir,” Vance said, according to another clip posted to X.

Despite the protests of the hecklers who are apparently struggling with understanding the basic realities of the housing market, Vance absolutely had a point.

It’s simple supply and demand.

When the demand for housing is artificially increased by flooding the market with foreigners, combined with a stagnant market that has been slow in adding more supply, the typical costs for housing tend to increase substantially.

That’s true for both legal and illegal immigration.

But with the latter category of illegal immigration, which Vance was largely addressing, illegal aliens usually compete with lower-class Americans for both housing and jobs.

That has the dual effect of making housing more expensive while undercutting the wages of American citizens.

No matter how much weaponized empathy the leftists try to use against people noticing this problem, they cannot overcome the dollars and cents of illegal immigration making life tangibly worse for all Americans — especially those who are already struggling.

