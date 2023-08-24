Jen Psaki Claimed Dems Don't Want Abortions Until Birth, DeSantis Campaign Brings the Receipts

As the 2024 election season starts heating up, there will be a number of topics that American voters will be bombarded with.

Immigration, the economy, and transgenderism are just three of the hot-button issues that any good presidential candidate should be able to effectively address in the following months.

Another key topic that will undoubtedly be brought back up frequently as America barrels towards Election Day 2024? The topic of abortion.

And while the topic wasn’t addressed as thoroughly as some may have liked during the inaugural Republican primary debates that took place on Fox News on Wednesday, it was still mentioned — and was mentioned enough for former White House press secretary Jen Psaki to chime in on the topic on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

As the conversation briefly touched on abortion, the GOP primary candidates largely gave pro-life messaging (or, at least attempts at pro-life messaging) one would expect.

And when it came to the specifics of abortion, there was a brief moment of unity from the squabbling Republicans.

Namely, pretty much every Republican agrees that the far left Democrats are far too gung-ho when it comes abortion and that the Blue Party supports abortion right up until birth.

Psaki took to X to attempt to dispute the fact that Democrats are okay with aggressively late abortions:

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

“No one supports abortion up until birth,” the former press secretary matter-of-factly tweeted in the midst of the Republican primary debate.

Psaki, a deep blue Democrat currently working for MSNBC, was promptly eviscerated in the comments for her post, but no response was more aggressive than a video posted by the DeSantis War Room X account.

Oh really? Here are five straight minutes of Democrats admitting they support abortion until birth. pic.twitter.com/5k1aZIlv4l — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) August 24, 2023

“Oh really?” the DeSantis War Room account responded. “Here are five straight minutes of Democrats admitting they support abortion until birth.”

And the video does indeed contain exactly what the War Room account claims.

The video begins with Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman outright saying he doesn’t support any restrictions on abortion.

Then it cuts to New York City Mayor Eric Adams flatly stating “No,” when asked if he feels there should be any restrictions on abortion.

The video promptly cuts through a laundry list of notable Democrat operatives, including Pete Buttigieg and Stacey Abrams, all echoing similar sentiments when it comes to placing any restrictions on abortion.

It’s a powerful video for anyone who is pro-life — and a powerful indictment against Psaki’s claims about abortion access rhetoric (at least from Democrats) in America.

