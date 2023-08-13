Hannity's Rebuke of GOP for Being Too Radical on Abortion Justifies America's Disappointment with the Uniparty

Democrats laughed when conservatives worried about the “slippery slope.”

They told us we would never win another election if we did not accept the Democrat utopian ideal of a genderless, polyamorous world obsessed with self-gratification. They also told us abortion was the law.

And then, the nation elected Donald Trump.

In four years, Trump gave us the infrastructure we needed to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years, a feat no one thought possible.

It was, therefore, extremely disappointing to see a practicing Catholic, as Fox News host Sean Hannity claims to be, backing away from the Christian understanding, based on core Biblical principles, that life begins at conception because he is afraid of alienating voters.

On Thursday, during a discussion on abortion with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and commentator Tudor Dixon on his show, Hannity suggested that abortion bans before 15 weeks of pregnancy might “chase away many suburban voters.”

Hannity: America’s Stance on Abortion Is What Bill Clinton Once Said — ‘Rare,’ ‘Legal,’ ‘Very Early in the Pregnancy’ pic.twitter.com/ilPdh5A2I0 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 11, 2023



“We saw the vote in Ohio,” Hannity said to his guests, “The fear among many, many conservatives is this will chase away many suburban voters.”

Hannity was referring to a vote held Tuesday in Ohio, which attempted to raise the threshold for amending the state’s constitution from a simple majority to 60 percent, making it harder to pass constitutional amendments. Proponents of the law had hoped the change would stop the passage of a November amendment aimed at enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution.

Do you believe the capitulating on moral issues for votes is wrong? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

While Dixon agreed with Hannity, Huckabee, thankfully, disagreed, saying that in his opinion, the problem was the Republicans’ “very pitiful job” of explaining the difference between what the two parties want. “We want to protect life, Democrats want to take it right up to the point of birth. They want to butcher a fully developed child,” Huckabee said.

To his shame, Hannity pulled out the old, tired “rare, safe and legal” phrase that Democrats used for decades to manipulate the argument on the one hand while consistently pushing the line to the other heinous extreme on the other.

“I think the American people — and I consider myself pro-life, I believe in the sanctity of life, but I think politically that there is — Republicans have gotta say as Bill Clinton once said — I never thought I’d quote him — ‘rare,’ ‘legal,’ and I’d add the word[s], ‘very early in a pregnancy.’ That seems to be — politically — where the country is. Maybe I’m wrong. But we’ll see. That vote in Ohio is pretty, pretty sobering,” Hannity said.

Democrats have moved well past former President Bill Clinton’s foot-in-the-door phrase. The goalpost has moved far beyond “early and rare” to “even after birth” and “just because you can.” Quoting Clinton now only serves to remind us of how stupid we were to have believed him.

PP looking for someone who “meets intensity with grace, unflappability AND makes it fun.” 1992: “safe, legal, and rare.”

2023: “Make Abortion Fun Again.”#defundplannedparenthood pic.twitter.com/6wh0dg9tEf — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) August 11, 2023

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.



Hannity’s remarks following the events in Ohio are centered around political strategy — appealing for votes. They are disconnected from championing what is morally just, a line that Republicans, especially Christians, are still trying to hold.

Regrettably, this is the same tack that many present-day churches took, especially during the COVID pandemic, avoiding taking a stand and rationalizing immorality by citing IRS tax regulations when in reality, it has to do with retaining membership.

This is why many Americans find it hard to see the moral distinctions between political parties, resorting to the term “uniparty” to depict this disheartening trend.

Huckabee underscores this point in his response, emphasizing that for issues like abortion –and, indeed, a multitude of other morally unequivocal subjects — education, not surrender, is the solution.

For instance, people have been instructed for years, even in grammar schools, that a child in the womb is merely a mass of cells and not a baby.

Yet, when they discover otherwise or witness ultrasounds, they become informed and frequently alter their perspective.

A clear example of how education can alter perspective can be found in the story of former Hollywood actress Leigh-Allyn Baker, known for her role as Amy Duncan in the Disney TV series “Good Luck Charlie.”

While detailing her pro-life conversion, Baker said, “I kind of fell in line with the idea that a bunch of men in Washington, D.C., don’t have the right to make that decision for our bodies,”

“And then I started learning more about the actual process of it. And I started learning more about how the baby actually does feel pain and moves away from the needle and the brutality of the actual experience for the child. And the fact that that is a child.”

“So yeah, I’m pro-life,” she said.

Lenin once said, “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.”

For those whose standard of truth is not based on relativism, however, a lie remains a lie no matter how many different ways it is said.

Hannity was wrong to suggest we need to stay on the slope we have been sliding down for 50 years.

The overturning of Roe gave us a chance to stop the slide.

In Huckabee’s words to Hannity, “Quit playing defense. Let’s be clear about what we stand for.”

