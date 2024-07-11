Well, this is escalating rather quickly.

After an objectively disastrous first presidential debate, President Joe Biden finds himself with a rapidly dwindling list of allies whose last names aren’t Biden.

(Hunter Biden and Jill Biden both are staunch proponents of Joe staying in the race, no matter how grim the prognosis is currently.)

But while Biden’s most inner-circle may be digging their collective heels in, other members of the Democratic party are … less than bullish.

From A-list Democrat celebrities, to female-led celebrity cabals, to Democrat figureheads, to (maybe) even his former boss, everyone outside of Biden’s most inner orbit seems to see the writing on the wall.

And that list now includes Biden’s former mouthpiece.

Former press secretary Jen Psaki joined “Pod Save America,” a political podcast run by a number of former Obama staffers, to discuss her ex-boss’s re-election bid.

You can watch the whole episode below:







Do you think Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee come November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The podcast, which is hosted by former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, invited Psaki on to the July 10 episode to discuss her former boss’s re-election prospects following that debate.

In short, Psaki appeared as ready as other non-Bidens to move on from the incumbent first family — but Psaki doesn’t want that much change from the current status quo.

No, Psaki thinks that the best and most viable replacement for Biden is already under staff: Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Now, there is a question out there that, again, I think campaigns are talking about, about the alternative, and the alternative is very clearly in my view — there’s a lot of really amazing Democrats on the bench — but because of the timeline and everything, I think it is clearly Kamala Harris,” Psaki explained. “I don’t know why there hasn’t been kind of an overwhelming ‘Kamala Harris would be a great president, and she would be a fierce, amazing campaigner,’ right?

“But that’s not typically the message. I’m observing what people are saying. It’s typically, ‘Don’t take it away from Kamala Harris if it’s open, that would be unfair.’”

Psaki would go on to laud Harris for a few minutes longer, calling the vice president a “fierce communicator” and a champion for “abortion rights.”

But Psaki also threw a bucket of cold water on her own idea with an out-of-left-field insult directed at Americans.

“It’s almost like public opinion hasn’t caught up with what she is doing out there,” Psaki began. “And also we live in a country that is sexist and racist, so there is that.”

Psaki tried to immediately backpedal, noting that “not everybody” was racist and/or sexist, but adding that “there is a level of it that does impact elections.”

Other topics covered by Psaki on the episode included a discussion about former President Donald Trump and his rallies, as well as a broader discussion about “democracy” abroad.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.