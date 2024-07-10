Share
News

George Clooney Calls On Biden to Drop Out of Race, Just Weeks After Hosting Glitzy Fundraiser for Him

 By Randy DeSoto  July 10, 2024 at 10:25am
Share

Actor and director George Clooney on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to voluntarily step aside and not seek a second term in office.

The A-list star’s pronouncement came just weeks after he and actress Julia Roberts, as well as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, participated in a star-studded recorded-breaking $30 million fundraiser for the president’s re-election in Los Angeles.

In a piece for The New York Times, Clooney wrote, “I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced.”

“But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” the actor continued.

“He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” Clooney shared.

Trending:
Democrats in Deep Blue State Are in Panic Mode: 'We're a Battleground State Now'

Biden made headlines at the L.A. fundraiser in mid-June when he appeared to freeze and was led offstage by Obama.

“Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw [at the debate],” Clooney wrote. “We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second [Donald] Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign.”

Do you think Biden will be the Democrats' nominee?

“The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before,” he added.

During a Friday sit-down with the ABC host, Biden could not recall whether he had even watched his June 27 debate against Donald Trump afterward.

And when Stephanopoulos asked the president, “Did you know how badly it was going?”, Biden gave an incoherent response, saying he prepared for the debate in “explicit detail.”

“And I realized about part way through …” he continued and then didn’t finish his thought, but noted, “The New York Times had me down at 10 points before the debate, nine now, or whatever the hell it is.”

“The fact of the matter is that what I looked at is [Trump] also lied 28 times, I mean, the way the debate ran. Not … my fault, no one else’s fault,” Biden said.

Related:
An Angry George Clooney Called the White House to Complain About Biden's Israel Comments: Report

Clooney predicted, “We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.”

“Top Democrats — Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi — and senators, representatives and other candidates who face losing in November need to ask this president to voluntarily step aside,” he asserted.

Clooney suggested that the party consider Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Vice President Kamala Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker among others to replace Biden.

He argued that making a pick so close to the election will actually help Democrats because it will give Republicans less time to effectively conduct opposition research and convey what they learned to voters.

The Hollywood star concluded, “Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024.”

Biden is facing increasing calls within his party to step aside and allow Democrats to nominate a new candidate at the party’s convention next month in Chicago.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




George Clooney Calls On Biden to Drop Out of Race, Just Weeks After Hosting Glitzy Fundraiser for Him
Deadly Heatwave Likely Ends 4-Month-Old Baby's Life During Tragic 4th of July Trip - 'We Are So Heartbroken'
Trump Fires Warning Shot Regarding 2024 Election: 'Zuckerbucks, Be Careful'
Longtime Republican Lawmaker Jim Inhofe Dies at Age 89
Trump Touts GOP's New 2024 Platform: We Are 'Party of Common Sense'
See more...

Conversation