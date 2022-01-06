During her daily news briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that President Joe Biden has no free time.

Psaki was addressing the fact that Biden had no public events that day when she assured reporters that he was very busy.

“He does have a number of meetings with policy teams, and that’s often what he’s doing behind the scenes,” she told reporters.

“If he were standing here today … he would say we never give him any free time or any time to think,” Psaki said. “And that is probably true.”







But despite her claim that Biden doesn’t have any free time, he managed to take a significant number of vacation days in his first year as president.

His time away from the White House has become noticeable, and even CNN ran an analysis on how often he was away from Washington.

Noting that he leaves more often than not on weekends, the liberal outlet pointed out back in October that Biden was already outpacing his presidential predecessor, Donald Trump, who took a lot of vacation time down in Florida.

“While most presidents have prioritized taking time away from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, this is the most time a president has spent away from the White House on personal travel at this point in the presidency in recent history,” CNN reported.

Mark Knoller, a longtime White House correspondent for CBS News, said in a tweet Monday that Biden had spent “all or part of 95 days” in Delaware, where he has homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.

Biden returning from 8-day stayin Delaware, split between his homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington. His longest stay in Delaware to date. As Pres, he has spent all or part of 95 days in DE. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 3, 2022



So Biden, who is two weeks away from reaching the one-year mark of his presidency, has spent more than a quarter of that time at the beach and his other home in the First State.

In a “normal” year, 95 days would be an immense amount of vacation time for a president.

But this has been no ordinary year. COVID-19 is rampaging across the nation, the economy is suffering amid out-of-control inflation, there is a supply chain crisis, troops were killed in and withdrawn from Afghanistan, wildfires swept through the country, there has been an immigration crisis at the nation’s southern border, and there have been tensions with China and other nations.

You would think the president would spend more time at the White House given all that is taking place. Not Biden. He even went on vacation in the midst of Kabul falling to the Taliban back in August.

These are not ideal times for Biden to be taking countless weekend trips to Delaware.

And that sure makes Psaki’s claim that he has no free time ring hollow.

