Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Commentary
Jennifer Lawrence attends a premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 8 in London.
Commentary
Jennifer Lawrence attends a premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 8 in London. (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Personal with Woke Pandering - Gets Steamrolled as Twitter Users Point Out 1 Thing

 By Warner Todd Huston  December 7, 2022 at 5:21pm
Parler Share

Actress Jennifer Lawrence came under heavy criticism for claiming in a recent interview that she was the first female lead to ever star in an action film.

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety, Lawrence said “nobody” had ever made a woman the lead of an action flick until she came along in 2012.

Speaking with fellow actress Viola Davis, Lawrence made the following claim: “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work. We were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.”


Neither Variety nor Davis countered Lawrence’s proclamation that she was the first female lead in an action movie in all of film history. Variety even tweeted the quote, but soon deleted the post.

Trending:
Supreme Court Makes Decision on Dominion Voting Systems Case

History has never been a strong point in La La Land. But Lawrence’s claim is risible. Anyone with a passing familiarity with even recent Hollywood history would be able to name at least a few female action stars who led films before Lawrence appeared in “The Hunger Games.”

Red State editor Brandon Morse, for instance, dashed off a list of women who led action movies going back to 1979, including Sigourney Weaver in “Alien,” Uma Thurman in “Kill Bill,” Angelina Jolie in “Tomb Raider” and the three female leads of “Charlie’s Angels.”

This is clearly a tiny slice of the women who have starred in action movies. Many more can be named with relative ease. Going back to the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, you have Pam Grier, Raquel Welch, Carrie Fisher, Demi Moore and more.

The mockery soon washed over Twitter like a tidal wave.

Related:
The Single Line from '30 Rock' That Jennifer Lawrence Claims Turned Her from Republican to Democrat

After making her wildly false claim about the history of female action stars, Lawrence made an amusing admission in the Variety interview.

“The biggest hindrance to my craft has been press, doing interviews. Every time I do an interview, I think, ‘I can’t do this to myself again. I really can’t.’ I’m always very self-conscious of my intellect because I didn’t finish school. I dropped out of middle school,” she said.

Yes, detractors of Hollywood might also see a little problem with the intellect of a woman who doesn’t seem to know that movies existed before she became a star.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Jennifer Lawrence Gets Personal with Woke Pandering - Gets Steamrolled as Twitter Users Point Out 1 Thing
Biden's 'Petty' Holiday Snub Highlights a Looming Threat to Democracy, And It's Only Getting Worse
Trump Didn't Say to Terminate Constitution After Revelation of 'Twitter Files' - Don't Let Media Fool You
FDA Lists 124 Medications in Short Supply in Biden's America
Biden Facing Major Rebellion as 'Rank and File' Will Openly Refuse Orders: Report
See more...

Conversation