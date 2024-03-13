Share
Jets Star Reacts to Teammate Aaron Rodgers' VP Rumors - 'That's Why He Ain't Been Answering My Text Messages'

 By Johnathan Jones  March 13, 2024 at 12:47pm
New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner reacted to the news that his teammate Aaron Rodgers is on Robert Kennedy Jr.’s running mate shortlist with a hilarious take.

Rodgers, a former NFL MVP, was floated as a potential vice president for the political scion’s independent presidential bid on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported Kennedy was considering both Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura as potential running mates.

Kennedy’s campaign confirmed to the Times that the environmental attorney was indeed eyeing the professional quarterback as a running mate — which might have been a surprise if both men were not outspoken in their skepticism of vaccine efficacy and safety.

Gardner responded to the report on his X page late Tuesday night with a joke.

Trump Reveals What Can Be Done to Turn Around Failing Social Security, Biden Cuts In and Says He Won't Let the Solutions Happen

He posted, “Ohhhh, Aaron bouta become the VP.. That’s why he ain’t been answering my text messages.”

Gardner was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year during his first season in the league after he joined the Jets in 2022 following a successful collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati.

Is Aaron Rodgers a good vice presidential candidate?

But the Jets didn’t get a chance at a playoff run in his second season after Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury during the team’s first game last September.

Inconsistent quarterback play stifled the 7-10 Jets, whose defense was at times the lone bright spot — thanks in part to Gardner.

Jets fans are hoping that a 2024 campaign from a healthy Rodgers will put the team in the postseason, but the news the 40-year-old might be on a presidential ticket has stunned many in the sports world.

Jets' Aaron Rogers on Shortlist for VP Spot? Been in Talks 'Pretty Continuously' Over the Last Month

Kennedy will reportedly make his VP pick official in two weeks during an event in Oakland, California.

Rodgers could potentially be on a presidential ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 5 wedged in between games in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.

The team’s schedule has not yet been released.

Rodgers has not commented on his connection to Kennedy’s long-shot bid for the White House.

Conversation