Jets Star Reacts to Teammate Aaron Rodgers' VP Rumors - 'That's Why He Ain't Been Answering My Text Messages'
New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner reacted to the news that his teammate Aaron Rodgers is on Robert Kennedy Jr.’s running mate shortlist with a hilarious take.
Rodgers, a former NFL MVP, was floated as a potential vice president for the political scion’s independent presidential bid on Tuesday.
The New York Times reported Kennedy was considering both Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura as potential running mates.
Kennedy’s campaign confirmed to the Times that the environmental attorney was indeed eyeing the professional quarterback as a running mate — which might have been a surprise if both men were not outspoken in their skepticism of vaccine efficacy and safety.
Gardner responded to the report on his X page late Tuesday night with a joke.
He posted, “Ohhhh, Aaron bouta become the VP.. That’s why he ain’t been answering my text messages.”
Ohhhh, Aaron bouta become the VP.. That’s why he ain’t been answering my text messages🤔
— SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 13, 2024
Gardner was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year during his first season in the league after he joined the Jets in 2022 following a successful collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati.
But the Jets didn’t get a chance at a playoff run in his second season after Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury during the team’s first game last September.
Inconsistent quarterback play stifled the 7-10 Jets, whose defense was at times the lone bright spot — thanks in part to Gardner.
Jets fans are hoping that a 2024 campaign from a healthy Rodgers will put the team in the postseason, but the news the 40-year-old might be on a presidential ticket has stunned many in the sports world.
The Aaron Rodgers news broke yesterday while he was in Costa Rica..
Talking to source(s) I’m not 100% sure he knew that news was gonna be happening #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Bg9q6IrlDa
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2024
“This is exactly what you get when you acquire Aaron Rodgers.”
— @ColinCowherd on report of Jets’ QB on RFK Jr’s short list for VP pic.twitter.com/tABd49UkpO
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 13, 2024
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that third party candidate for President Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reached out to Aaron Rodgers about possibly being his Vice Presidential running mate:#NFL #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/F1zwYnE1Mh
— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 13, 2024
Kennedy will reportedly make his VP pick official in two weeks during an event in Oakland, California.
🚨Just in: RFK Jr will be making his VP announcement in Oakland on the 26th.
Aaron Rodgers played his college football career just down the road in Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/qAafZpnPUw
— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 13, 2024
Rodgers could potentially be on a presidential ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 5 wedged in between games in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.
The team’s schedule has not yet been released.
Rodgers has not commented on his connection to Kennedy’s long-shot bid for the White House.
