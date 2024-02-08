Watch: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at NFL for Pfizer Connection

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers mocked the NFL for being sponsored by Pfizer, which raked in a jaw-dropping $75 billion from its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 and 2022 at the height of the media-stoked coronavirus hysteria.

The 2010 Super Bowl champ — a vocal critic of the vaccine mandates — made the comments during an interview Wednesday with podcaster Joe Rogan.

“I was watching the playoff game the other day and it said, ‘NFL football, brought to you by Pfizer,'” Rodgers recounted. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I knew that.'”

Rogan replied, “Well, they made a lot of money [from the vaccine]. And they’d like to do that again.”

The Pfizer reference came during a broader discussion of the implosion of the establishment media.

Rogan noted that public trust in the corporate media is at an all-time low because they’ve been wrong on so many critical issues.

Some notable examples include the Russia collusion hoax and the mountain of misinformation about the alleged efficacy and safety of the coronavirus vaccines.

Below is a compilation of network news programs “brought to you by Pfizer”:

Well, this is totally normal and not at all a conflict of interest pic.twitter.com/4MKm0VozBC — Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) October 19, 2021

Rodgers sounded the alarm, saying we cannot allow the media to memory-hole how they hyped the pandemic and rabidly pushed the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We cannot forget about what happened, because this is what they’re gonna do the next time,” the NFL star warned.

Rogan agreed, adding that the media destroyed themselves with their dishonest coverage of the vaccines.

“Well the big loser in this — besides the people that lost their jobs and their businesses closed, and people lost their lives — the big loser has been mainstream media,” the podcaster said.

“Because the trust in the mainstream media is at an all-time low,” he said. “I mean, they are laying off journalists left and right. No one wants to read the newspaper anymore. No one believes them. CNN lost all their big hosts.”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Aaron Rodgers: “[Big Pharma] Is F*cking Controlling the Message” Rodgers cited a Tucker Carlson interview with @CalleyMeans, where he revealed that the true purpose of pharma ads on TV is not to sell drugs — but to BUY OFF the news industry. “So when you come out and talk… pic.twitter.com/vLohDczDlL — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 7, 2024

Rodgers noted that CNN was forced to end its overhyped streaming service. In 2022, CNN+ shut down just one month after launching due to a lack of subscribers.

“Well, that was hilarious. They dumped money into something to get people to pay for something that no one wants for free,” he joked.

“Do you really think anybody’s going to pay for CNN?” Rogan said.

The podcaster remarked how strange the media landscape is now with so little trust in what establishment news outlets report because they discredited themselves so egregiously.

“We’re absolutely sure that you can’t trust the mainstream media anymore. We’re absolutely sure of that,” he said. “And even boomers know that now, even the people that have been trusting the mainstream media their whole lives.”

As a reminder, Rodgers was mercilessly attacked by the establishment media at the height of the coronavirus hysteria for refusing to get vaccinated.

So was Rogan, who has openly discussed why he was — and remains — skeptical of the jab.

Joe Rogan: “I Know a Lot of People With Pretty Severe Vaccine Injuries” “I have two friends that have pacemakers now,” Rogan disclosed to Aaron Rodgers. And just before Rogan intended to get injected with the COVID-19 shot (he never actually received it), two people he knew… pic.twitter.com/k8jx2EjERG — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 7, 2024

Both Rodgers and Rogan have refused to bend the knee to left-wing mobs who tried to bully them into submission and have earned the respect of countless people for their fortitude.

Hopefully, their fearlessness will encourage others to stand up for themselves the next time they’re coerced to do something they believe is wrong.

