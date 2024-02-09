'This S*** Is Insane!' - Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan Slam Nancy Pelosi for 'Insider Trading'

Does anyone truly believe that former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hasn’t done any insider trading?

I think the man to ask is actually billionaire Warren Buffett — or possibly former President Donald Trump.

At a rally in Mesa, Arizona, in October 2022, Trump said, “Look at her stocks. I mean, she did better than Warren Buffett. I don’t know about her husband. I don’t know who the hell’s running that deal,” according to The Hill.

“The Nancy Pelosi Portfolio Tracker, based on these reported trades, estimates the couple is outperforming Wall Street titans like Warren Buffett,” the New York Post reported in January 2022.

In 2021, Business Insider spent hundreds of hours over five months investigating more than 9,000 financial disclosure reports of every sitting lawmaker and their staff. The report — called “Conflicted Congress” — revealed how government officials are misusing their positions for personal financial gain.

Violations of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act became clear. For instance, 75 federal lawmakers owned stock in the three primary COVID-19 vaccine makers during the onset of the pandemic, trading these stocks from these initial stages all the way through. That’s just a single example.

The report also rated each member of Congress on his or her financial conflicts and transparency. Thirteen basically failed, and 113 nearly failed. Pelosi was rated as “borderline.”

Podcaster Joe Rogan might have read the report: He clearly understands what is going on with some of our politicians.

The issue came up when New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the “Joe Rogan Experience” on Wednesday.

As Rogan and Rodgers exchanged thoughts about the state of national politics, the host said, “I still believe in the United States. I’m a patriot. I still believe in America. I just don’t believe in politicians.”

“I think they need to find a way to extract money from politics,” he continued.

“They have to stop congresspeople from being able to f***ing insider trade,” Rogan said. “That s*** is insane.”

Rodgers mentioned Pelosi.

“Nancy’s great at it. She’s incredible,” he said.

Rogan agreed, saying, “She’s a wizard at it.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“This Sh*t Is Insane!” Watch Joe Rogan rant for two minutes straight on politicians engaging in insider trading. “She [Nancy Pelosi] is great at it. She’s amazing at it. She’s a wizard at it. But it’s not just her.” “In any other business, you would be investigated. If you… pic.twitter.com/13xlSJzE9i — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 7, 2024

Rogan and Rodgers went on to agree that both Republicans and Democrats are involved in insider trading. Citing how crazy it is to allow this to go on, the host mentioned Martha Stewart, who spent five months in prison in an insider trading scandal.

“America’s mom! They put her in jail for insider trading,” Rogan said. “And yet these congresspeople are completely exempt from it.”

The podcaster didn’t hold back in his summation of how detestable politicians engaging in this practice are.

“They know what bills are going to be passed,” he said. “They buy a s***load of stock, then they pass these bills, and then this, whatever, industry is, goes up, and they make enormous profits.”

Do you agree with them? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Rogan noted that some lawmakers have a net worth of tens of millions of dollars while earning congressional salaries of under $200,000 a year. Pelosi’s net worth was estimated at more than $114 million in 2018.

“In any other business, you would be investigated,” he said. “If you were a f***ing plumber and you were making $190,000 a year and you were worth hundreds of millions of dollars, people would go, ‘What the f*** are you doing, Ted?'”

Passing laws and aligning your financial trades accordingly isn’t a bet. It is called fixing the game at the expense of the American people.

Rogan and Rodgers went on to discuss other possible solutions, such as eliminating super PAC and special interest group funding to politicians and returning the U.S. to the gold standard. They argued that would help put our government back on the road it was meant to be on, governing the people with honesty and integrity.

Wouldn’t that be nice?

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.