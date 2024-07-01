New Report from Inside Biden Camp Reveals Concerning Degree to Which Hunter and Jill Are Pulling the Strings
Information continues to pour out of President Joe Biden’s inner circle about how it is handling his catastrophic debate performance against former President Donald Trump at CNN’s studios in Atlanta on Thursday.
While some prominent Democrats and left-wing media personalities understand the blow that was dealt to Biden’s re-election prospects, a New York Times report on Sunday indicated the president’s family remains insistent that he stay in the race.
After Thursday, Biden and his family — wife Jill and son Hunter included — convened at Camp David in Maryland to discuss what steps the president should take with the November election now only about four months away, the report said.
An anonymous source told the Times that Hunter Biden was among the most outspoken and insistent that he remain in the race.
“Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows — scrappy and in command of the facts — rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night,” the report said.
While sources told the Times that some family members were upset with Biden’s staff for their handling of his debate preparations, it said the first lady was not among them.
Readers may recall footage seen after Thursday’s debate had concluded where Jill Biden had to lead the president away from the podium and later congratulated him, saying he “answered every question” and “knew all the facts.”
On Friday, the couple attended a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina where the first lady said Biden’s “optimism is undaunted” and “his strength is unshakeable” as the president — looking very confused and every bit of 81 years old — stood behind her.
Conservative media personality Tomi Lahren shared the video on X and wrote, “Jill Biden is evil for this.”
Jill Biden is evil for this pic.twitter.com/rFWPkQcLk7
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 30, 2024
If anything, the Times’ anonymous sources from Camp David confirmed about the first lady what we’ve seen from her when the cameras are on.
Jill Biden wants her husband to stay in this race to use him as a proxy to run the country.
Meanwhile, Hunter Biden wants his father back in the White House for his own reasons — perhaps including a pardon for his alleged crimes. (The president has claimed he wouldn’t do that.)
While families close to presidents undoubtedly have always had their sway, this is not how the executive office is supposed to function.
The American people did not elect Jill Biden in 2020.
They wouldn’t dream of choosing Hunter Biden.
We can say with confidence that President Biden is not in charge, but sources from Camp David point toward his wife and son.
There is no discernable reason otherwise for their insistence on his remaining in the race at this point.
They don’t want the president to remain in the race for the betterment of our country — only for themselves.
