Jill Biden Gets Vogue Cover Treatment After Magazine Snubbed Supermodel Melania Trump for 5 Years

The New York Times has joined the rest of the establishment media in gloating over the fact that first lady Jill Biden received the “Vogue treatment” so soon while former first lady Melania Trump had been snubbed by the prestigious fashion magazine throughout her husband’s entire presidency.

“For almost a century, the Vogue treatment has been a perk of the first ladyship,” The Times informed us in a Tuesday article. “Michelle Obama was featured on the cover three times. Hillary Clinton was featured once as first lady and another time as a Democratic presidential candidate. Lou Henry Hoover, Eleanor Roosevelt, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush and Laura Bush have all graced the magazine’s pages.”

Then the claws came out. “Which is why the omission of Melania Trump was so noteworthy.”

“Mrs. Trump … was informally barred from the magazine by [Vogue editor] Ms. [Anna] Wintour, who, when asked about featuring Mrs. Trump in the magazine, said in 2019 ‘I don’t think it’s a moment not to take a stand.'”

If anyone were to ask Melania Trump if she’d been bothered by the slight, she would likely have shown them her back.

Melania Trump wore a jacket that literally says “I really don’t care. Do u?” on her way to visit a child detention center in Texas. She reportedly changed outfits after she got off the plane. pic.twitter.com/3yUuroFNPb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 21, 2018

Anyway, here is the picture that has the liberal media so excited:

Cover of new Vogue Magazine featuring First Lady @DrBiden. Photo: Annie Leibovitz pic.twitter.com/OartjxZKcR — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 29, 2021

It’s a pity really that Vogue ignored Melania Trump because she was, without question, the most beautiful, stylish and elegant first lady ever to occupy the White House.

Oh look Jill Biden tried to copy Melania’s iconic inauguration look. —But plagiarizing by a Biden is, of course, so on brand. pic.twitter.com/x6fNKOmXni — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) January 20, 2021

Press coverage of Mrs. Trump was rarely complimentary. After scanning several articles written about her, I was struck with the realization that even those that were not necessarily intended to be hit pieces turned into hit pieces.

A BBC story published in August about the speech she had delivered at the Republican National Convention said, “Her treatment has been compared by some commentators to ‘slut-shaming’ — the practice of attacking women over certain ways of dressing or acting.”

It took the writer just six paragraphs to remind readers that Mrs. Trump had once posed in the nude for a magazine. “But there are ways in which she has been a less-than-traditional First Lady,” it read. “She is the first to have previously posed nude for a magazine.”

To say that Vogue’s 6,000-word profile of Jill Biden was glowing would be an understatement. The article, written by Jonathan Van Meter, was titled “A First Lady for All of Us: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden.”

Photography for the article was done by Annie Leibovitz.

Van Meter called her a “goddess” and wrote that she has been “a key player in her husband’s administration, a West Wing surrogate and policy advocate.”

“She is, quite simply, a joy multiplier.”

She is also “a very stylish person who even in jeans and a cashmere sweater over an untucked chambray looks totally pulled together.”

She could have fooled us:

Jill needs a new stylist. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/0dcTKJnzZl — suzy (@suzy_1776) June 25, 2021

Van Meter’s malice toward Donald Trump was on full display throughout the article:

“Part of what makes the Bidens’ right-out-of-the-gate successes so extraordinary is that they seem to have perfectly read the room: We have been through this enormous, collective trauma, and here’s a calm, experienced, empathetic president, and here’s a first lady who is driven, tireless, effortlessly popular, but also someone who reminds us of ourselves. She’s selling a new vision for how our most fundamental institutions ought to work — infrastructure, education, public health — even as she goes to extraordinary lengths to keep a real-world job, to stay in touch with what makes her human and what matters most.”

Prepping for the G7. pic.twitter.com/drPmb2vBwI — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 9, 2021

Biden is reveling in her new role. She wanted to be first lady so badly, it was palpable. She was well aware two years ago when her husband launched his campaign that he was in the early stages of dementia and that his condition would only worsen with time. Still, she allowed him to humiliate himself in front of the world so that she could realize her dream.

Now she’s achieved her goal and she spends a lot of time trying to hide her husband’s obvious deficiencies. But lately, she appears to be going a bit further than that. She’s stepped into the void.

Reuters reported on Sunday that she will be representing the United States at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics next month. She is also likely to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Looks like Vice President Kamala Harris might have an unexpected competitor.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.