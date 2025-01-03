Jill Biden Received Valuable Gifts from Ukraine and India, Report Shows

First lady Jill Biden received gifts valued at five figures each from Ukraine and India, according to a new government report.

The State Department report of gifts received in 2023, published in the Federal Register, showed about 11 pages worth of gifts received by President Joe Biden and his wife.

Many of the gifts, such as books and artwork, have a limited monetary value.

However, two gifts to Jill Biden stand out.

On June 22, 2023, Jill Biden received a “7.5 Carat Lab Diamond” with an estimated value of $20,000.

The bauble was “Retained for Official Use in the East Wing,” the report said.

The report said the diamond was given to the outgoing first lady by “His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.”

Jill Biden gets the priciest gift from a foreign leader in 2023 — a $20,000 diamond https://t.co/uLMhG3KMGo pic.twitter.com/GNjFzxKsxX — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2025

The report said that on Feb. 7, 2023, Jill Biden received a “Steel Fragment Forget-Me-Not Flower Brooch” valued at $14,063 that was also “Retained for Official Use in the East Wing.”

That gift came from “Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.”

The report noted that most gifts were sent to the National Archives.

Vanessa Valdivia, a representative of Jill Biden, said the diamond will be given to the National Archives when the Bidens leave office, according to NBC.

She did not comment about its current use.

The president’s haul included a commemorative photo album valued at $7,100 from former South Korean President Suk Yeol Yoon, a $3,495 statue of Mongolian warriors from Mongolia’s prime minister, and a collage worth $2,400 that was given to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

When CNN did the math, it turned out that the diamond was the priciest gift given to the Bidens.

The Central Intelligence Agency, CNN noted, received about $132,000 worth of gifts that were destroyed, including pricey watches and jewelry.

Federal executive branch officials are required to declare gifts received from foreign leaders if their value tops $480.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.