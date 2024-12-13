Watch: Young Child Corrects Jill Biden When She Says 'Happy Holidays'

Kids say the darnedest things, though sometimes they hear those things first from adults.

For instance, when a child corrects an adult’s woke nonsense, we may speculate that another adult in that child’s life probably has done something similar.

During a “Toys for Tots” event Friday at the White House, a young child responded to first lady Jill Biden’s “Happy Holidays” greeting by yelling out “Happy Christmas!”

“Happy Christmas, yes,” Biden replied, her arms outstretched as she smiled and acknowledged the child.

“How you do-o-o-oing?” another child yelled seconds later, drawing out the “o” in “doing.”

That, of course, drew a laugh from both the first lady and a representative of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which runs the “Toys for Tots” program.

In other words, it was a lighthearted event featuring dozens of elementary school-aged children.

Thus, the entire scene had a charming effect that made one embrace the Christmas spirit and temporarily forget political angles.

Only temporarily, however, for the first lady did bring Grinch-like warmth to the proceedings.

First, in a nauseating reminder of Biden’s haughtiness and insecurity, the USMCR representative introduced her as “Doctor.” Only those who hold frivolous degrees insist on parading their academic titles.

Then, the first lady spent several minutes delivering prepared remarks from a teleprompter.

At one point, she faced another interruption.

“This season can be filled with excitement and wonder, with colorful lights and hot chocolate and presents,” Biden said.

“Hot chocolate!” a child yelled, in a tone of great enthusiasm.

In the YouTube video below, readers may decide for themselves whether the first lady’s facial expression at the 4:54 mark betrayed irritation or merely surprise and mild amusement.

The “Happy Christmas” exchange began around the 1:30 mark.

Not to make more of the situation than it warrants, but the child’s “Happy Christmas” response gives cause for hope.

After all, President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election signaled a collective exhaustion with anti-Christian wokeness.

Indeed, for the next four years, kids who visit the White House in December will almost certainly hear “Merry Christmas.”

In the meantime, one wonders if the child who corrected the first lady by yelling “Christmas” instead of “Holidays” had heard an exasperated adult do something similar.

