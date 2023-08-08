Jill Biden Seen in Photo Smiling from Ear to Ear with Drag Queens

“Doctor” Jill Biden is putting her Ed.D to good use.

A newly emerged photograph on an Instagram page of an event space known as “Welcome to Manny’s” shows the first lady flanked by five drag queens with the caption, “Manny’s is unapologetically queer and unapologetically political.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny’s (@welcometomannys)



“This photo says it all,” the caption continued, “San Francisco queens meeting the First Lady of the United States of America in a civic meeting space in the Mission District of my fair city of San Francisco.”

The comments were turned off on the post.

The Biden’s have definitely been courting the drag vote and the “woke” vote that follows after it.

In 2022, the Bidens invited Marti Gould Cummings, a nonbinary drag performer known for his vocal criticisms of law enforcement online, to attend the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony at the White House.

Because nothing says “Respect for Marriage” more than a “proud fem queer nonbinary drag artist who wants to defund police,” which is how Cummings describes himself.

Soon after, photographs and tweets by Cummings, with statements about children that make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, began to emerge.

Was Melania Trump a better first lady than Jill Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

WARNING: The following links contain vulgar language and images some may find offensive.

In one tweet, the drag queen declared, “The kids are out to sing and suck d!”

Another tweet said, “Anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong.”

The caption under the picture of Jill Biden with the five drag queens said it all.

“Unapologetically queer” and “unapologetically political.”

The two movements are joined at the hip.

It’s not enough for the drag movement to exist and leave the rest of the country alone. It needs to be political because it needs to be not just legal, not just accepted, but sanctioned and honored.

Like getting your picture taken with the first lady of the country.

Or being invited to the White House to “respect marriage.”

Because if it’s government-sanctioned, then it can’t be wrong, right?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.