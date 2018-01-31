Jim Caviezel: New ‘Passion of the Christ’ Will Be ‘Biggest Film in History’

Actor Jim Caviezel, who starred as Jesus in the 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ,” confirmed in a recent interview that he plans to reprise his role in an upcoming sequel to the blockbuster hit.

Moreover, Caviezel promised that the sequel, which is reportedly in the works, will be the “biggest film in history.”

“There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience,” the 49-year-old Catholic actor told USA Today. “It’s great. Stay tuned.”

The original film — which told the story of Jesus’ crucifixion — was directed, co-written and produced by Mel Gibson. The filmmaker is also taking the lead on the sequel, which will deal with Jesus’ resurrection.

Neither Gibson nor Caviezel has revealed specific details regarding the new project, but the actor expressed confidence that the film will be a huge hit.

“I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it,” Caviezel said. “But I’ll tell you this much, the film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good.”

The actor’s prediction may be a bold one, but if past performance is any indication, it might not be out of the question.

The original “Passion of the Christ,” produced on a budget of just $30 million, ended up pulling in $611 million worldwide, including $370.8 million in North America. The latter figure made it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time in that region of the world.

In the years following the film’s release, there has been a lot of speculation regarding whether or not Gibson would make a sequel.

During a 2016 interview, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Randall Wallace said he was writing a script for the project. He told The Hollywood Reporter his script was for “a huge and sacred subject.”

It’s unclear as to whether or not Wallace is still involved in the project.

Several months later, Gibson told late-night host Stephen Colbert that the movie would be called “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,” though he also said it might not be released until 2019 or 2020.

The filmmaker also discussed his plans for the film in another interview around the same time.

“The Resurrection. Big subject. Oh, my God,” he told USA Today. “We’re trying to craft this in a way that’s cinematically compelling and enlightening so that it shines new light, if possible, without creating some weird thing.”

Caviezel, meanwhile, thinks Gibson has successfully “cracked” the story. As a result, he said a window for shooting has even been scheduled.

“‘Braveheart,’ that’s a film that took a long time to be able to crack,” the actor said, referring to the 1995 movie that Gibson directed, produced and starred in. “The same thing for ‘Passion.’ And the same thing for this. He’s finally got it. So that is coming.”

Jesus is not the only biblical character Caviezel has played.

He is also starring as Luke — the early Christian evangelist — in “Paul, Apostle of Christ.” That film is set to be released in March 28. James Faulkner is playing the role of the apostle Paul.

