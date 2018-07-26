Jim Jordan Announces Bid To Replace Paul Ryan as Speaker

House Freedom Caucus co-founder Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced Thursday that he will run for speaker of the House if Republicans retain control in November’s midterms.

“Should the American people entrust us with the majority again in the 116th Congress, I plan to run for Speaker of the House to bring real change to the House of Representatives,” Jordan said in a statement to Fox News.

“President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people,” he continued. “Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that. It’s time to do what we said.”

According to Fox News, Jordan sent a letter to his colleagues stating his intention to seek the position.

The representative’s announcement comes a day after he and current Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Ingraham Angle: Jim Jordan & Mark Meadows explain filing for Rosenstein impeachment (Video) https://t.co/YjixXppK4k — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) July 26, 2018

The articles accuse the deputy attorney general of repeatedly failing to turn over documents subpoenaed by Congress in relation to the Russia investigation and other matters.

“The DOJ is keeping information from Congress. Enough is enough,” Jordan said in a statement, Politico reported. “It’s time to hold Mr. Rosenstein accountable for blocking Congress’s constitutional oversight role.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan is opposed to impeaching Rosenstein.

The speaker told reporters on Thursday, “I don’t think we should be cavalier with this process or this term. I don’t think this rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Meanwhile, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who has also been mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Ryan, said he would back the impeachment measure if it came to a vote, but hopes the confrontation can be averted.

“I would, I would,” the Louisiana Republican said of impeachment. “Right now, Rosenstein has not done his job and complying with Congress. What we are saying is here is a tool that Congress still has. Go do your job and comply so we don’t have to get to this. It’s all up to him.”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was non-committal on Thursday when asked about impeaching Rosenstein, according to Politico.

McCarthy is also expected to run for speaker if the GOP maintains the majority this fall.

Jordan’s announcement comes after weathering accusations of turning a blind eye to alleged sexual abuse by a team doctor while serving as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University in the 1980s and early 90s.

The Washington Examiner reported that eight wrestlers have come forward to accuse him of knowing of the abuse, which Jordan has vehemently denied.

However, dozens of former wrestlers and coaches he served with have spoken out in support of the Ohio representative.

Jordan said that he does not believe the allegations will hurt his bid to replace Ryan.

“I’ve talked to all kinds of colleagues,” he said. “They can all see through that story.”

