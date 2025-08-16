Share
Commentary

Frauds: UN Dropped Measurement for 'Famine' by 50%, Giving Media What It Needed to Show Israel Starving Children

 By Randy DeSoto  August 16, 2025 at 9:08am
A U.N.-affiliated watchdog group recently lowered its measurement of what constitutes a famine, enabling media outlets to report that Gazans are experiencing it due to their war with Israel.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) — a network including the United Nations, nonprofit groups, and western governments like the United Kingdom and Germany — concluded in a July 29 report “the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip,” claiming that “mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths.”

Several media outlets — such as ABC News, The New York Times, and CNN — then ran with “worst-case scenario of famine” in their coverage, citing the report.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the IPC changed its criteria for what constitutes a famine.

“Unlike previous IPC reports on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the July report includes a metric — known as mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) — the agency has not used in other reports on Gaza to determine whether a famine is taking place,” the outlet said.

“The report also includes a lowered threshold for the proportion of children who must be considered malnourished for the IPC to declare a famine, down to 15 percent from 30 percent. The 15 percent threshold had previously been used to indicate a famine was likely,” according to the Free Beacon.

IPC examined people from the Gazan cities of Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Gaza City.

“A chart included in the notice shows less than 8 percent of children in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis suffer from acute malnutrition ‘based on MUAC.’ That figure is 16.5 percent in Gaza City, just above the new 15-percent threshold but well below the 30-percent level the IPC traditionally uses,” the Free Beacon noted.

Previously, the IPC relied on height and weight to determine if a famine was occurring in a region.

An aid worker told the Free Beacon that when the IPC issued famine declarations in the past, such as in Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan, MUAC was not used.

“In all of the famines that have been declared, they’ve been using the 30-percent global malnutrition measurement, most of which have been based on the weight-for-height metric — which, again, is much harder to collect, much more burdensome, and it’s 30 percent,” the source said, in contrast to the 15 percent threshold.

“I think many people would say it’s like lowering the bar or making it more possible, essentially, to declare whatever it is that they’re going to declare.”

Last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer upbraided the Israeli government’s decision to occupy Gaza City, given the “humanitarian crisis.” He instead called for an immediate cease-fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded, saying Israel has allowed 1.9 million tons of food into the Gaza Strip, but Hamas is stealing much of it.

“The only deliberate starvation policy that we see in Gaza is the starving of our hostages,” he told reporters on Wednesday at a Newsmax event in Jerusalem. “You can see that when you look at their captors and you see our emaciated hostages and these corpulent tormentors.”

Netanyahu said Aug. 10, “There is no starvation. There is no genocide. If we wanted to starve, two million Gazans would not be alive today after 20 months. If we wanted to commit genocide, it would take one afternoon.”

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation posted on social media on Thursday that it has delivered nearly 122 million meals to date, including 1.5 million that day.

The GHF reposted a video of a Palestinian woman praising the efficiency of the operation to a journalist.

“I swear to God, in the past, we could not get this [aid], I’d not find this. We can’t get this at all,” she said, according to a translator. “Now, we come here to collect and leave. And the workers here are helpful. The security too … We request, they provide.”


