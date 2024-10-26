Share
News

Jimmy John's Gets Shredded After It Unveils a Sandwich That Replaces Bread with Pickles

 By Ole Braatelien  October 26, 2024 at 1:06pm
Share

Do you believe in the “Picklewich”?

Jimmy John’s released an ad on X Thursday featuring an unusual sandwich, and some social media users were quick to criticize the company.

The humorous ad was reminiscent of the 1999 “found footage” horror movie “The Blair Witch Project.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, most famous for her role in the television show “Jersey Shore,” starred in the ad.


But the real star was the “Picklewich,” a sandwich featuring pickles for buns, rather than bread.

Therein lies one point of contention.

Does this “picklewich” sound appetizing to you?

And no, not the use of pickles for buns.

Social media users were quick to criticize something else entirely.

“This sandwich was stolen from Elsie’s deli in Jersey,” one user wrote.

Related:
McDonald's President Attempts to Quell Fears Amid Deadly Outbreak: 'We've Taken the Action to Protect the American Public'

Elsie’s, in Red Bank, New Jersey, does indeed offer a “Pickle Sub.”

An Instagram user criticized the same point, claiming Jimmy John’s stole the idea from a pickle sandwich shop in Detroit, Michigan, called “What’s the Dill.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jimmy John’s (@jimmyjohns)

“Why did yall copy from @whatsthedill_detroit ? A Black own Detroit restaurant,” the user wrote.

Other users vented non-related criticisms, such as demanding the company bring back its “Kickin’ Ranch.”

“Normalize listening to your customers and bring back Kickin’ Ranch!” one user wrote.

“Know what what would’ve been great with these? Kickin ranch,” another user said.

Other customers praised the novel idea.

Availability for the sandwich begins Oct. 28.

The sandwiches come in two basic options: a “Turkey Picklewich” and a “Vito Picklewich.”

The limited time offer will be available only at participating locations and while supplies last.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Jimmy John's Gets Shredded After It Unveils a Sandwich That Replaces Bread with Pickles
Missing US Army K9 Handler Found Dead in a Dumpster, Person of Interest in Custody
Menendez Brothers Nearing Freedom? District Attorney Makes Huge Recommendation That Could Shake Things Up
Chess Grandmaster Rages After Loss, Hits Female Videographer in Unhinged Meltdown
Massive Lithium Deposit Found Under Southern US - Projected to Meet Global Demand by 2030
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation