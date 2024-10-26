Do you believe in the “Picklewich”?

Jimmy John’s released an ad on X Thursday featuring an unusual sandwich, and some social media users were quick to criticize the company.

The humorous ad was reminiscent of the 1999 “found footage” horror movie “The Blair Witch Project.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, most famous for her role in the television show “Jersey Shore,” starred in the ad.

believe in the Picklewich. available starting October 28. pic.twitter.com/QI6p0GERxx — Jimmy John’s (@jimmyjohns) October 24, 2024

normalize eating a whole Picklewich in public — Jimmy John’s (@jimmyjohns) October 25, 2024



But the real star was the “Picklewich,” a sandwich featuring pickles for buns, rather than bread.

Therein lies one point of contention.

And no, not the use of pickles for buns.

Social media users were quick to criticize something else entirely.

This sandwich was stolen from Elsie’s deli in Jersey https://t.co/6qHjB2Sx2Q — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2024

“This sandwich was stolen from Elsie’s deli in Jersey,” one user wrote.

Elsie’s, in Red Bank, New Jersey, does indeed offer a “Pickle Sub.”

An Instagram user criticized the same point, claiming Jimmy John’s stole the idea from a pickle sandwich shop in Detroit, Michigan, called “What’s the Dill.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy John’s (@jimmyjohns)

“Why did yall copy from @whatsthedill_detroit ? A Black own Detroit restaurant,” the user wrote.

Other users vented non-related criticisms, such as demanding the company bring back its “Kickin’ Ranch.”

Normalize listening to your customers and bring back Kickin’ Ranch! — Mark Atkins (@kmark) October 25, 2024

“Normalize listening to your customers and bring back Kickin’ Ranch!” one user wrote.

Know what would’ve been great with these? Kickin ranch. — scraggs (@lilscraggy) October 24, 2024

“Know what what would’ve been great with these? Kickin ranch,” another user said.

Other customers praised the novel idea.

That sounds great — Friendly Mountain312 (@mountain312_) October 25, 2024

MY ONE TRUE LOVE YEAH — Ezra ! | 🇵🇸 (@ezraajpg) October 24, 2024

Yummy — ItzNoah (@FLEXIFY_) October 24, 2024

Availability for the sandwich begins Oct. 28.

The sandwiches come in two basic options: a “Turkey Picklewich” and a “Vito Picklewich.”

The limited time offer will be available only at participating locations and while supplies last.

