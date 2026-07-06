The Founders Didn't Expect Us to Agree - They Expected Us to Endure

The America we know today was not forged by a populace that agreed on everything, but by a people who risked their very lives on the same eternal truth.

As the heat of midsummer settles here in the nation’s capital, we brace ourselves for the familiar pageantry of the Independence holiday. As our nation reaches its historic semiquincentennial, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the scale of the celebration is bound to reach an absolute fever pitch. We’ll hear the booming thunder of massive fireworks, navigate the packed crowds, and see a sea of red, white, and blue in every direction.

Even so, if we’re honest with ourselves, it’s easy for patriotic fatigue to set in. Looking at the fractured landscape of American culture today, our political system is riddled with bitterness, trust in our institutions has eroded away, and cynicism dominates headlines. It’s little wonder we feel a disconnect. Which begs the question: Are we throwing a birthday party for a ghost? Is the American experiment on its last leg?

If that doubt has begun to weigh on you, here is a countercultural truth to lean into this Independence Day: America’s strength has never laid in the voices of the capital, the conformity of the culture, or excellence of its people. It’s founded in a silent, stubborn covenant.

The modern script for Independence Day usually centers around unity. Americans are told to forget their differences and remember that we are united in our identity. While well-intentioned, that narrative ignores the reality of how the nation was born.

We Americans cannot trace our origin from a seamless consensus, because there was never one. The Second Continental Congress was an agonizing, hot, tense room crowded with men who disagreed on countless issues. The Declaration of Independence was not a song of blind harmony; it was a joint, tenacious statement of mutual conviction achieved through intense friction.

The system our Founders created did not see disagreement condemned, but rather supported and survived disagreements because it was anchored to a supreme truth. When Thomas Jefferson wrote the words that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, he wasn’t depicting political unanimity. He was setting a precedent for a vertical anchor. As President Calvin Coolidge noted in his own speech on the 150th anniversary of the Declaration, “If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final. No advance, no progress can be made beyond these propositions.”

Our freedom is not given by Washington. It exists because it was divinely ordained. The government is nothing more than a custodian… a notably messy one at that.

Measuring the health of America by staring at a screen depicting the political realm will inevitably leave you walking away discouraged.

The national stage is built for performance, and performance thrives off conflict.

But America, its people, and its vision is not some television show. Looking for hope, we must turn away from the screens and peer down to the roots of our nation. Years after the Revolution, French historian Alexis de Tocqueville trekked across the young nation to find the secret of its distinct vitality. His revelations, captured in “Democracy in America,” recognize that America’s heartbeat isn’t found in its chambers of power but in its people.

If you’re looking for encouragement this Fourth of July, look out your window to where that goodness still lives:

Neighbors still coach Little League together, despite voting differently in November. Churches feed the hungry and bind up the brokenhearted quietly. And the family dinner table where the hard, unglamorous work of passing down faith, character, and mettle to the next generation takes place every night.

The media has capitalized on a picture of a fractured society. At the end of the day, however, a nation is made up of its cultural topsoil. If the American chooses truth over convenience, courage over submission, and community over isolation, the republic will persevere.

When the signers of the Declaration penned their names to that parchment, they famously pledged to one another their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. These men knew that if their undertaking failed, that signed paper would be their death warrant. The sacred pledge they made was not borne from the belief they were guaranteed success. It was made on the consensus that an imperfect nation struggling towards a righteous ideal was better than a perfect tyranny.

As the lauded Frederick Douglass voiced, even while challenging the nation to live up to its Founder’s promises, the Declaration is a collaborative of intrinsic principle:

“The Fourth of July is the first great fact in your nation’s history — the very ring and edge of the sword of your father’s honor… The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”

As the next chapter of the American story unfolds, let us drop the undermining cynicism that’s become so prevalent in our society. Cynicism is cheap; it asks of no courage as we sit idly on the sidelines and voice that everything is failing. Hope is a muscle. It requires the nerve to say, the room is loud, the challenges are steep, but the principles are true.

This Independence Day, enjoy the fireworks and cookouts. But once the noise fades away and the smoke clears from your town, recognize the men and women who dared to set this unlikely experiment in motion. Then, roll up your sleeves.

The torch of liberty was never just some monument to look at, but a baton to be passed.

Zach Patton is an intern at Family Research Council.

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