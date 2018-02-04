Jimmy Kimmel Believes Talk Show Hosts Are Liberal Because The Job ‘Requires A Level of Intelligence’

During a live event Sunday afternoon for “Pod Save America,” a progressive political podcast reportedly hosted by three of former President Barack Obama’s staffers, late-night ABC host Jimmy Kimmel issued what appeared to be vitriolic criticism aimed squarely at conservatives.

“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is a liberal and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence,” he said at the event, according to a tweet posted by Emily Black Favreau, the wife of co-host Jon Favreau.

While it remains unclear whether Kimmel, a comedian, made the remark in jest or seriousness, his history of disparaging conservatives suggests he meant it with full sincerity.

In an interview late last year with “CBS This Morning,” Kimmel made it abundantly clear how he feels about those Americans who subscribe to conservative principles.

When asked during the interview how he felt about conservatives fleeing his show over his decision to inject his progressive ideology into it, he responded by admitting that it didn’t really bother him.

“Three years ago, I was equally liked by Republicans and Democrats,” Kimmel said, according to The Hill. “And then Republican numbers went way down, like 30 percent, or whatever. And you know, as a talk show host, that’s not ideal but I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

“If they’re so turned off by my opinion on health care and gun violence then, I don’t know, I probably wouldn’t want to have a conversation with them anyway,” he added. “Not good riddance, but riddance.”

The implication seemed to be that, if those turning to Kimmel’s late-night show for laughs and a good time didn’t appreciate being lectured to about Obamacare, taxes and whatever other issue Kimmel felt like ranting about, then he wanted nothing to do with them.

Writing for Townhall, political commentator Timothy Meads speculated that Kimmel’s latest remark will only hasten the conservative exodus: “Kimmel’s remark is sure to be a sign of arrogance and elitism that millions of Americans disdain,” he opined.

Political commentator Ben Shapiro also responded to Kimmel’s latest anti-conservative remarks with a stinging tweet.

Careers that ooze intelligence:

3. Rocket scientist

2. Neurosurgeon

1. Late night host who says funny things writers write for himhttps://t.co/odZY4ZZEj2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2018

Several other prominent conservatives took note of Kimmel’s remark as well:

Kimmel’s obnoxiousness meter has never been higher https://t.co/DmehBKQOtJ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 4, 2018

Seems like a really intelligent talk show host wouldn’t insult half their potential audience. https://t.co/RK8ZZhMhOL — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 4, 2018

As of late Kimmel has also come under fire from fellow progressives for what some liberals describe as his “sexist” antics.

Their concerns lie with how he behaved when he recently interviewed Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who some suspect had engaged in an affair with President Donald Trump prior to his 2015 election bid.

The Daily Wire reported that “Kimmel trie(d) to ply Daniels for information about the president’s nether regions, showing her a lineup of carrots and asking her to select one for demonstration.”

A number of liberals responded to this shtick by slamming the interview as “fratty,” “bizarre,” “gross” and even “sexist.”

Coming from someone who used to ask women to “put your mouth on it” to guess what was in your pants, @jimmykimmel, your “Put that in your SE Cupp and smoke it” line is a real tour de force. Congrats on the hard-hitting Stormy Daniels interview. You’re a real champion of women. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 31, 2018

This is like ‘Man Show’-era Jimmy Kimmel and it’s not good — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 31, 2018

It’s unclear whether Kimmel simply made a mistake, or whether he believes that acting in an apparently “gross” and “sexist” manner is a sign of what he defines as “intelligence.”

