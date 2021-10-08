The federal government issued another abysmal jobs report Friday morning, announcing that fewer than 200,000 jobs were added in September despite millions of job openings.

Dow Jones economists had expected to see around 500,000 jobs added, CNBC reported.

According to the Labor Department, forecasters missed the mark as non-farm payrolls increased by only 194,000.

CNBC reported the anemic numbers live on air, and the network’s analysts were not impressed:

CNBC panel shocked by terrible September jobs report: “Woah,” “That is real low.” Biden is failing! pic.twitter.com/hzmudK4nWg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2021

CNBC’s Steve Liesman on the September jobs report: “Declines in nursing…not the numbers that you need to put people back to work.” pic.twitter.com/5NQXvCHxCz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2021

Anchors for CNN and MSNBC were also forced to concede that the economy is not recovering.

Democrat Rep. Sherrill admits the September jobs report was “bad” for women: “My gosh, in these last jobs numbers, women actually lost 26,000 jobs” pic.twitter.com/GuWziaQtjZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2021

CNN says the September jobs report is “way less, way less than anybody expected…and the worst of the year.” pic.twitter.com/xvKLkwfwoN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2021

Fox News host Chris Wallace concluded that the jobs report is another knock against embattled President Joe Biden.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Biden’s falling poll numbers: “Those are very bad…he’s at 38%.” pic.twitter.com/fECXelpXuZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2021

NBC News, apparently seeking a silver lining from the report, noted that unemployment dropped from 5.2 percent to 4.8 percent.

But there were not many people who were willing to put a positive spin on the news, and Biden took a beating online over a second consecutive pathetic jobs report.

The WORST jobs report of the year. Democrats’ policies have FAILED the American people.https://t.co/iso748yDB6 — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) October 8, 2021

🚨 Another disastrous Biden Jobs Report. The worst of the year. Even CNN admits it. Only 194,000 jobs added. When there were supposed to be 500,000. Joe Biden can’t do anything right. When will Democrats finally admit this administration is a total failure? pic.twitter.com/EPQbUeK3ba — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 8, 2021

Another month, another horrible jobs report due to Biden’s failed leadership. Can we have Trump back?https://t.co/5WqcTYDIkW — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 8, 2021

The September Jobs Report was ABYSMAL. Estimate: 500,000 jobs

Actual: 194,000 jobs Joe the Job Killer isn’t building anything back better! — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) October 8, 2021

It seems the “Biden plan” is NOT working pic.twitter.com/cAYjeyF08o — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 8, 2021

Nick Bunker, with the online job board Indeed, called the September jobs report “deflating” while blaming the COVID-19 delta variant for a lack of labor participation.

“The hope was that August was an anomaly but the fact is, the delta variant was still with us in September,” Bunker said, according to NBC News. “One optimistic interpretation is that Covid-19 case counts are receding, so future months should be stronger. But the reality is that we are still in a pandemic.”

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued a statement about the September jobs report in which he tried to paint a rosy picture.

“Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the American economy added 194,000 jobs in the month of September, and the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, down from 5.2 percent in August,” Walsh said. “With the lowest unemployment rate since the pandemic began and sustained growth in private sector employment, the Biden-Harris administration is continuing to get people back to work. Since the President took office, we have added 4.8 million jobs, an average of over 600,000 jobs per month.”

He also said he wanted Americans to know that the federal government is focused on being “inclusive” during recovery.

“At the Department of Labor we are committed to an inclusive recovery, and we saw good news this month as the rates of Black and Hispanic unemployment, while still too high, both dropped,” Walsh said. “We have to make sure these gains are sustainable and built on more workers returning to good jobs.

“The President’s bipartisan infrastructure plan and Build Back Better agenda offer powerful and necessary ways to continue this progress toward equity.”

