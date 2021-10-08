Share
News
A worker pushes a cart past a "Now Hiring" sign outside of a Ross store in Sausalito, California, on June 3.
A worker pushes a cart past a "Now Hiring" sign outside of a Ross store in Sausalito, California, on June 3. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Jobs Report Woes: Less Than Half of the Expected Number of Jobs Added in September

 By Kipp Jones  October 8, 2021 at 10:27am
Share

The federal government issued another abysmal jobs report Friday morning, announcing that fewer than 200,000 jobs were added in September despite millions of job openings.

Dow Jones economists had expected to see around 500,000 jobs added, CNBC reported.

According to the Labor Department, forecasters missed the mark as non-farm payrolls increased by only 194,000.

CNBC reported the anemic numbers live on air, and the network’s analysts were not impressed:

Trending:
Video: Biden Humiliates Himself Again, Refers to 'Everyone in This Room' While Delivering Outdoor Speech

Anchors for CNN and MSNBC were also forced to concede that the economy is not recovering.

Fox News host Chris Wallace concluded that the jobs report is another knock against embattled President Joe Biden.

Related:
Taliban Strikes Another Devastating Blow to Afghan Women's Rights

NBC News, apparently seeking a silver lining from the report, noted that unemployment dropped from 5.2 percent to 4.8 percent.

But there were not many people who were willing to put a positive spin on the news, and Biden took a beating online over a second consecutive pathetic jobs report.

Nick Bunker, with the online job board Indeed, called the September jobs report “deflating” while blaming the COVID-19 delta variant for a lack of labor participation.

“The hope was that August was an anomaly but the fact is, the delta variant was still with us in September,” Bunker said, according to NBC News. “One optimistic interpretation is that Covid-19 case counts are receding, so future months should be stronger. But the reality is that we are still in a pandemic.”

Do you think Biden's economic policies have been successful?

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued a statement about the September jobs report in which he tried to paint a rosy picture.

“Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the American economy added 194,000 jobs in the month of September, and the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, down from 5.2 percent in August,” Walsh said. “With the lowest unemployment rate since the pandemic began and sustained growth in private sector employment, the Biden-Harris administration is continuing to get people back to work. Since the President took office, we have added 4.8 million jobs, an average of over 600,000 jobs per month.”

He also said he wanted Americans to know that the federal government is focused on being “inclusive” during recovery.

“At the Department of Labor we are committed to an inclusive recovery, and we saw good news this month as the rates of Black and Hispanic unemployment, while still too high, both dropped,” Walsh said. “We have to make sure these gains are sustainable and built on more workers returning to good jobs.

“The President’s bipartisan infrastructure plan and Build Back Better agenda offer powerful and necessary ways to continue this progress toward equity.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Jobs Report Woes: Less Than Half of the Expected Number of Jobs Added in September
McAuliffe: Biden's Stink Is Sticking to Other Democrats, Unpopular Admin Is Creating 'Headwinds'
Area with Highest COVID Vaccination Rate Sees Record Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Busted for Using Taxpayer Funds for Personal and Political Expenses
Chuck Schumer Just Announced the Major Deal He and Mitch McConnell Have Agreed On
See more...

Conversation