Joe Biden Claims Christmas Message Includes 'Entire Family,' But Hunter Is Conspicuously Absent

Like countless other Americans over the holiday season, former Vice President Joe Biden posted to social media a family photo to commemorate their Christmas gathering.

However, there was one notable absence from the Biden family photo that did not go unremarked upon by Twitter users — Hunter Biden, his new wife, and the young child from an affair with an Arkansas woman were nowhere to be seen in the picture.

In fact, “Where’s Hunter?” was actually a trending topic on the social media platform on Christmas Day, with Townhall‘s Katie Pavlich documenting just a handful of the “brutal” responses to the photo Biden received.

Biden had tweeted the picture on Christmas morning with the caption: “May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours.”

May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/L7mwR4nBKd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2019

As noted by Townhall and others, however, commenters were quick to point out the obvious absence of the 2020 contender’s adult son, whose questionable behavior over the years has become a sub-plot to his father’s presidential bid.

Whether it be the out-of-wedlock child he fathered, his history of alcohol and drug abuse, or his dubious business dealings in Ukraine — which, ironically, sit at the heart of the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump — no subject was left unmentioned.

Though doubtful in response to the many, many comments about Hunter’s absence, Joe Biden only compounded the problem when he later posted a video clip of his dogs and noted that his holiday greeting had come from “the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs.”

When we say Merry Christmas from the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs. pic.twitter.com/PblQHBH792 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2019

It may well have been the inclusion of Biden’s dogs as being part of the “entire Biden family” while Hunter remained missing that compelled the New York Post to remark, “You know you are seriously in the doghouse when the family pooch makes the Christmas greeting but you’re left out.”

The Post reiterated much of the response to the absence of the “scandal-plagued” son of the former vice president and wondered if his exclusion from the Christmas photo was some sort of “punishment for Hunter’s alleged unsavory behavior.”

However, The Post also noted that Hunter and his wife Melissa were not alone in the proverbial doghouse on Christmas, as Queen Elizabeth also appeared to have snubbed a few prominent members of the Royal Family that have brought disrepute in the media to the family.

In delivering her Christmas message, the Queen sat alone beside a table that featured several framed photographs of various Royal Family members, such as her husband, her eldest son Prince Charles, as well as Prince William and his wife and children.

Not included in the menagerie were any photos of the Queen’s younger son Prince Andrew — who has apparently been shunted aside for cavorting with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — as well as Prince Harry and Meagan Markle, who caused headaches by having the gall to complain publicly about the supposed hardships of royal life.

There is little disputing the fact that the media attention surrounding Hunter Biden’s “unsavory behavior” has proven to be embarrassing and even anger-provoking for Joe Biden on the campaign trail, and it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if the Bidens thought Hunter keeping a low profile would help diminish the heat on the subject.

But excluding Hunter from the Biden family photos and acting like his questionable actions aren’t a factor in Joe Biden’s candidacy aren’t going to quell the pertinent questions, and simply pretending he doesn’t even exist won’t make his scandals go away.

The American people as a whole aren’t dumb and don’t readily forget such things.

