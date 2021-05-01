President Joe Biden told NBC’s “Today” show on Friday that it is a “patriotic duty” for Americans to wear a mask, even if they are outdoors and have already been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

With a few sentences, Biden rewrote the course material for basic civics classes, assuming those classes are still being taught to kids, while he also contributed to many Americans’ hesitancy to getting vaccinated.

In an interview with co-anchor Craig Melvin on NBC’s “Today” show, Biden flouted science and asked Americans to engage in what is essentially political theatre — rebranding it as a selfless and patriotic sacrifice.

Biden on wearing masks despite being vaccinated: “It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake” pic.twitter.com/UZRxy0gKlV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2021

“A lot of folks excited that they can now shed these masks if they’ve been double-vaccinated. Are you going to be one of these folks now?” Melvin asked Biden, adding, “Are we no longer going to see the President of the United States outside with the mask on?”

Biden, in a statement which amended to the list of commonly accepted civic duties, answered he would continue to wear the mask, and he thinks you should, too.

“Sure, sure, I mean, but what I’m going to do, though, because the likelihood of my being able to do outside and people not come up to me is not very — very high,” he said. “So it’s like —- look, you and I took our masks off when I came in because look at the distance we are. But if we were, in fact, sitting there talking to one another close, I’d have my mask on, and I bet you’d have a mask on, even though we’ve both been vaccinated.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has arguably been compromised by the politics of Director Rochelle Walensky, is even advising vaccinated Americans to discard the mask outside in many cases.

People fully vaccinated against #COVID19 can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk. Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities. https://t.co/s5kXwg65fB pic.twitter.com/ZVDpCaQAIO — CDC (@CDCgov) April 27, 2021

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, of all people, is encouraging his state’s residents to take off the mask outdoors, considering they’re vaccinated, and to follow CDC guidelines.

CA will be aligning with the new CDC guidelines. If you’re fully vaccinated, outdoors, and not in a large crowd — you do not need to wear a mask. We’ve administered 29+ million vaccines & have the lowest positivity rate and case rate in the nation. Let’s do this. Vax up, CA!! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 27, 2021

But Biden, in a science-defying statement, contradicted the CDC, while also asking people to ignore common sense. Why? well, it’s a duty, of course.

“And so, it’s a small precaution to take that has a profound impact. It’s a patriotic responsibility, for God’s sake. It’s making sure that your wife, your children, you’re — if, in fact, they haven’t been vaccinated, making sure that they’re not going to get sick,” Biden said of continuing to wear masks, post-vaccination.

The president basically signaled that vaccinated Americans risk infecting others with the coronavirus, even outdoors where the risk for transmission among people with active cases is extremely low. That of course again raises the question so many people are asking: why get vaccinated if there is no benefit?

Americans are being told to get a vaccine that is so effective that they still have to wear the mask and stay away from other people. Many of them are avoiding the needle and relying on their body’s immune system — and you can’t blame them.

None of this is to discount the reported efficacy or safety of vaccinations. It’s an observation that the federal government is undermining its own messaging. One could argue that avoiding the jab, until government is honest with the American people, is itself a patriotic duty.

We all have a duty to keep elected officials honest and transparent. There is nothing transparent about being told to get vaccinated for a virus you’re most likely to survive with few complications anyway, and then to be asked to essentially go home and stay there.

There is nothing transparent about being inoculated with an effective vaccine, only to be asked to use extreme caution if you indeed dare to venture out. Either vaccines work, or they don’t.

It’s also peculiar that Biden would invoke patriotism when asking people to get vaccinated. Democrats, broadly speaking, are not big on taking pride in their American identity, or in celebrating the country for its unique place in world history. So many of those on the left actually view the country is racist, evil and fundamentally flawed, so why an appeal to patriotism?

Still, per Biden, wearing the mask outdoors while immune is as American as leaving the neighbor’s apple pie on the window sill alone, voting, staying out of jail, paying taxes and registering for the Selective Service Act.

