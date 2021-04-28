Login
White House Mocks Podcast Megastar Who Suggested the Young and Healthy Don't Need COVID Vaccines

Joe RoganMichael S. Schwartz / Getty ImagesComedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on March 15, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 28, 2021 at 1:00pm
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Americans shouldn’t be taking medical advice from popular podcast host Joe Rogan, who suggested young, healthy people don’t need to get the coronavirus vaccination.

“I guess my first question would be, did Joe Rogan become a medical doctor while we weren’t looking?” Bedingfield said on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday.

“I’m not sure that taking scientific and medical advice from Joe Rogan is perhaps the most productive way for people to get their information.”

She added that people who hear that kind of message may question the vaccine.

“The fastest way to get [back to normal] is for more people to get vaccinated. If you get the vaccine, you can start to get back to normal life,” Bedingfield said.

Rogan made his comments on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Do you think young, healthy people should get the vaccine?

Rogan said he believes it is safe to get vaccinated, but he doesn’t think young and healthy people need to worry about it.

“If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no,” he said.

“If you’re a healthy person and you’re exercising all the time and you’re young and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Rogan used the example of his kids, who got COVID and only experienced cold-like symptoms to back up his claim.

“We’re talking about something that is not statistically dangerous for children … You should be vaccinated if you are vulnerable,” he said.

Other people criticized Rogan’s comments, with Dr. Anthony Fauci called them “incorrect.”

“You’re talking about yourself in a vacuum,” Fauci said during an appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

“You’re worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you’re not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk and even if you don’t have any symptoms, you are propagating the outbreak.”

A March Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll of 1,434 people found that 75 percent of adults are willing to get vaccinated or have received one dose, an increase from the 67 percent who were willing to get vaccinated in January.

An April Monmouth University poll of 800 adults found that only 21 percent of Americans said they would not get the vaccine.

Experts estimate 80 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated in order for the United States to reach herd immunity, The Hill reported.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer.
