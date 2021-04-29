Flip-flopping White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci urged all Americans — including children — to get the coronavirus vaccine, claiming that’s the only way to break free of the draconian restrictions many are questioning in light of conflicting guidance.

Even though numerous scientific studies have concluded that you don’t have to wear a mask outside because the risk of outdoor viral transmission is negligible, Fauci still urged unvaccinated children to wear masks when playing outside.

“They are unvaccinated now because children can’t get vaccinated now, and for that reason, they are more at risk of getting infected because they are out in the community, where there is a lot of infection,” Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday.

“When the community level starts to go way down, the risk to everybody, including the children, is going to be dramatically diminished.”

However, Fauci did concede that outdoor viral spread is microscopic.

“The thing that’s become clear, just from the scientific evidence, that the risk of getting infected if you are vaccinated and outdoors is extremely low — I mean, minusculely low — and that’s the reason why the CDC has now come out and made these kinds of recommendations, making it much more flexible for people who are vaccinated to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” he said.

Referring to the application of the latest mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for her daughter, “Today” host Savannah Guthrie asked Fauci, “But isn’t it a weird situation, because I’m not fully vaccinated yet, I can take off my mask and walk home, she can’t. Like, aren’t, doesn’t that just point up that these CDC guidelines, there’s some kind of disconnect, if that’s the situation?”

He responded, “You’re asking, now, if your child is a member of your household, can you walk outdoors with your child without a mask. According to that chart, the answer is yes.”

“But the child can’t,” Guthrie said.

“Yes, yes,” Fauci said.

Despite the laughable godlike status Democrats and their media minions have conferred on the career government bureaucrat, Americans don’t need Fauci’s permission to enjoy the outdoors, and millions have been doing so for the past year without his blessing.

Fauci has been roundly criticized for flip-flopping on guidelines that he aggressively pushed last year, so it’s unclear what his messaging will be in a few weeks or months.

For now, he’s saying everyone — including children of all ages — will need to get vaccinated.

It’s unclear how this will go over with many parents, some of whom are leery of vaccinating their toddlers and infants.

Earlier this month, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said schools across the country should be able to reopen for in-class learning in September — even if all children and teachers are not vaccinated.

She said teachers can get vaccinated if they want but underscored that vaccinating children is not a prerequisite to reopening schools.

The physician said children over the age of 12 will become eligible to get vaccinated by mid-May, pending Food and Drug Administration authorization for that age group.

However, Walensky does not expect that children under age 12 will be allowed to get vaccinated before the end of the year due to concerns about safety and potential allergic reactions.

