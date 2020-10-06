Joe Biden: I Wanna See These Young Ladies Dance When They're 4 Years Older

Politicians aren’t always on target when they’re out posturing for votes.

In the case of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, he missed the mark by a mile Monday night while campaigning in Miami.

The 77-year-old did manage to remind voters of his propensity for behaving strangely toward girls and women, though, at the Little Haiti Cultural Center.

When courting the Haitian-American vote, Biden uttered a statement that puts him on par with the awkward candidate we’ve come to know.

At a town hall event that was broadcast on NBC, Biden used a French phrase about dealing a death blow to an opponent while simultaneously implying he’d like to watch young women dance for him.

“Think about this: Wouldn’t it be an irony, the irony of all ironies, if, on election eve, it turned out Haitians deliver the coup de grâce in this election?” Biden asked, according to The Washington Times.

The fact that Biden misused the words “election eve” when he clearly meant “election night” isn’t the only thing questionable about his choice of words.

Mind you, Biden’s opponent, President Donald Trump, was in Washington after having just been released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent several days battling the coronavirus.

Per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a coup de grâce is “a death blow or death shot administered to end the suffering of one mortally wounded.”

Do you think Joe Biden is mentally unfit to be president?

At the very least, the comment was in poor taste.

But Americans should be accustomed to Biden making comments in poor taste.

Where’s the compassion for an adversary stricken with a virus Biden takes so seriously, he wants to nationally mandate masks for people who leave their homes?

All is fair in love and war, one could say.

Biden is battling for the White House, but it’s difficult to ascertain if he is driven by love.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, good news is, for me, I’m here. The bad news for you, I’m coming back,” Biden told the crowd, his voice slightly muffled by the mask he wore for the outdoor event.

“I’m coming back and I want to see these beautiful young ladies, I want to see them dancing when they’re four years older, too.”

One America News reporter Jack Posobiec shared video of the moment on Twitter, which appears to show Biden speaking to an adult woman.

OK, Biden was making a comment about wishing to see women dancing in four years, when he’s re-elected for a second term as president, right?

Not so fast.

Posobiec shared a video of the same moment, but from a different angle.

In the second video, Biden appears to be referring to a number of young girls.

In this angle you can see who he is talking to pic.twitter.com/zPAeYNCTxh — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 6, 2020

The comments were highly inappropriate at the very least.

Biden deserves no leeway on this head-scratching moment, either.

The former vice president has a well-documented history of making unwanted physical advances to women and girls.

He’s also been accused of sexual assault by a woman named Tara Reade who worked for him while he was in the Senate in the early 1990s — an allegation Biden has strongly denied.

But, assuming the moment Monday in Miami was innocuous, where is Biden’s judgment?

How could he not have the sense to realize that a man in his position, and with his past, cannot receive the benefit of doubt when, seeing young girls, he says he wants to see them dancing when they’re a few years older?

Add the moment to many others that call into question Biden’s moral fortitude and his mental acuity.

Biden did himself no favors Monday in Miami.

But he did add to the body of evidence that he is unfit to serve as president.

It’s quite amazing how much trouble Biden can get himself into without Fox News host Chris Wallace alongside him to run interference.

