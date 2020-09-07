In today’s America, left-wing politics have infected everything.

Sports, movies, television shows; there isn’t any pastime left for Americans to enjoy without the constant reminder that they’re a horrible person unless they vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

Not even children’s games are safe anymore.

On Sept. 1, the Biden campaign announced its partnership with “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” a popular video game that, though played by teens and adults too, is geared largely toward children.

Players will now be able to choose from a series of campaign logos that can be used in the game to decorate the yards of their virtual homes and more, according to MarketWatch.

Among the items available on Biden’s official campaign website are a “Biden-Harris” logo, a “Team Joe” logo, and a “Joe Pride” logo featuring LGBT pride colors.

Promoting the virtual political insignia are game avatars of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris — though it’s difficult to say what picture was referenced when creating Biden’s avatar.

Biden Harris campaign signs appear in Animal Crossing. Right after this shot, Joe Biden character went into his little blue house & hid in his basement. Kamala character went to go bail out Antifa protesters & then have lunch with Jussie Smollett. #Trump2020 #Trump2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/emt574IRfN — MARTY (@WALSTGUY) September 1, 2020

Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, said in a statement that the move is “an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands.”

“’Animal Crossing’ is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world.”

Though the Trump campaign has not officially created items for use in the game, pro-Trump players have created their own custom MAGA gear including yard signs, hats and t-shirts.

According to CNN, there are currently dozens more “Trump” and “MAGA” designs created by players than designs for Biden.

RELATED: Left Rattled by Anti-Communist Themes in Upcoming 'Call of Duty'

While the Biden campaign continues its attempt to reach voters through children’s games and virtual interviews, President Donald Trump is traveling the country to speak to and connect with voters in person.

Trump campaign deputy national press secretary Samantha Zager pointed out the difference between the two candidates during an interview with CNN.

“This explains everything: Joe Biden thinks he’s campaigning for President of Animal Crossing from his basement,” she said.

“The Trump campaign will continue to spend its resources campaigning in the real world with real Americans.”

