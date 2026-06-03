Christian Couple Wins Massive Victory Over Blue State That Barred Them from Foster Program

A Christian couple in Washington won a lawsuit settlement against the state government, enabling religious families to foster children without having to promote gender ideology.

Shane and Jennifer DeGross were previously denied a full license to serve as foster parents under a state policy requiring families to use preferred pronouns, per a May 20 release from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Washington’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families must now amend their licensing policies to ensure the beliefs of religious families are respected.

The agency cannot attach “any conditions or restrictions to the license solely because of their religious beliefs, including speech and actions pertaining to marriage, gender, or sexual relationships.”

HUGE WIN: To settle an @ADFLegal lawsuit, Washington state has agreed to stop discriminating against religious foster parents, dropping its requirement that they use wrong-sex pronouns. This is a win for foster families of faith across WA—and for kids who need good homes. pic.twitter.com/3T3Pykn610 — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) May 20, 2026

Washington officials also agreed to pay $250,000 in attorneys’ fees as part of the settlement.

The agreement comes weeks after a federal court ruling made clear that Washington was violating the First Amendment by requiring foster parents to facilitate so-called gender transitions.

Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Johannes Widmalm-Delphonse celebrated the settlement.

“Washington’s policy failed to respect religious diversity because it singled out applicants with traditional religious beliefs on the sanctity of the human body,” he said.

“The DeGrosses merely asked to be treated the same as any other family — without being asked to compromise their core beliefs,” the attorney continued.

“This is a win-win because it will ensure more families can serve as foster parents to help meet the needs of every precious child in Washington’s foster-care system. We are thrilled to see common sense and religious liberty prevail.”

This outcome would not have been possible without our clients, Shane & Jennifer DeGross. These longtime Christian foster parents stood firm on their convictions, even when it cost them their foster license. Now, countless children and families will benefit from their courage. pic.twitter.com/KFipVWIPFp — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) May 20, 2026

Before losing their license, the DeGrosses had served as foster parents for nearly a decade.

They lost the license in 2022 after they would not “certify that they could comply with the rule’s requirements on chosen pronouns,” according to the Alliance Defending Freedom.

They filed a lawsuit in 2024 against Washington state alleging religious discrimination.

“As part of the settlement, Washington will remove its regulation on using chosen pronouns,” the release added.

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