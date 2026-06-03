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A woman holds the hands of a young child.
A woman holds the hands of a young child. (LanaStock / Getty Images)

Christian Couple Wins Massive Victory Over Blue State That Barred Them from Foster Program

 By Michael Austin  June 3, 2026 at 3:52pm
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A Christian couple in Washington won a lawsuit settlement against the state government, enabling religious families to foster children without having to promote gender ideology.

Shane and Jennifer DeGross were previously denied a full license to serve as foster parents under a state policy requiring families to use preferred pronouns, per a May 20 release from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Washington’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families must now amend their licensing policies to ensure the beliefs of religious families are respected.

The agency cannot attach “any conditions or restrictions to the license solely because of their religious beliefs, including speech and actions pertaining to marriage, gender, or sexual relationships.”

Washington officials also agreed to pay $250,000 in attorneys’ fees as part of the settlement.

The agreement comes weeks after a federal court ruling made clear that Washington was violating the First Amendment by requiring foster parents to facilitate so-called gender transitions.

Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Johannes Widmalm-Delphonse celebrated the settlement.

“Washington’s policy failed to respect religious diversity because it singled out applicants with traditional religious beliefs on the sanctity of the human body,” he said.

“The DeGrosses merely asked to be treated the same as any other family — without being asked to compromise their core beliefs,” the attorney continued.

“This is a win-win because it will ensure more families can serve as foster parents to help meet the needs of every precious child in Washington’s foster-care system. We are thrilled to see common sense and religious liberty prevail.”

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Before losing their license, the DeGrosses had served as foster parents for nearly a decade.

They lost the license in 2022 after they would not “certify that they could comply with the rule’s requirements on chosen pronouns,” according to the Alliance Defending Freedom.

They filed a lawsuit in 2024 against Washington state alleging religious discrimination.

“As part of the settlement, Washington will remove its regulation on using chosen pronouns,” the release added.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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