Joe Buck Offers Personalized Play-By-Play for Families Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Joe Buck might be stuck at home right now, but that’s not going to stop him from doing what he does best.

With no college or professional athletics being played during the COVID-19 pandemic, American sports fans have been left temporarily heartbroken.

Now that so many of us are stuck at home social distancing, the Fox Sports broadcaster decided he would cut through the tension with a healthy dose of humor and a reminder that competitive sports will be back soon enough.

“While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some reps in,” Buck tweeted on Sunday.

“Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously!”

I have good news for you –

While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously! https://t.co/txAGBLPBGz — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

All that the broadcaster asked in return was for the “winners” of this fun contest to donate to charity.

“If your video gets posted you have to pledge to donate to a cause during this quarantine,” Buck said in a tweet.

“Even if it’s a dollar. Send something! I’m pledging to the St. Louis Community Fund.”

In order to give fans a little taste of what was to come, Buck posted a video commentating on a “negotiation” between his wife and young son.

As one might imagine, videos of all sorts began flooding Buck’s feed.

Fans across the country have fallen in love with the broadcaster’s idea, sharing a countless number of videos capturing their daily lives amidst the nationwide self-quarantine.

Many of these videos were filmed by proud parents hoping for some professional commentary of their adorable children’s athletic feats.

Here’s one for you to have a look at,Joe pic.twitter.com/6xY3E4XobV — Barry O’Donnell (@barryod2807) March 22, 2020

My wife @SusanCampbellTV and I would love to donate to the @UnitedFoodBank if you bring our son Cormacs All-Star performance to life! pic.twitter.com/86ndfdoUae — Steve Nielsen FOX 10 (@Stevenielsen) March 23, 2020

Buck said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday that he was about to start doing play-by-play for the submissions.

“All right, I’m going to start doing some of these videos,” he said. “I’m going to put tracks down and send them to Fox, and then at some point it’s going to be up to Fox to send them back to me to put them out there.

“The response has been crazy. I did not expect that at all.”

He said he would keep his commentaries “G-rated” and “have some fun with it.”

Until this crisis is over, it is important for Americans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

By practicing cleanliness and social distancing, we can help prevent COVID-19 from spreading to those who might be too weak to fend off the disease.

While we wait for life to get back to normal, it doesn’t hurt to pass the time with some good-hearted family fun.

