Neil Diamond Shares COVID-19 Version of 'Sweet Caroline'

Iconic singer Neil Diamond is among the celebrities using social media as a vehicle for combating the spread of coronavirus infection among Americans.

Diamond, 79, released a slightly altered version of his 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline,” changing a few lyrics to encourage practicing good hygiene and social distancing.

Seated beside a fireplace with his guitar in hand, Diamond spoke to his nearly 900,000 Twitter followers, offering an encouraging message.

“I know we’re going through a rough time right now, and I love you,” the music legend said.

“I think maybe if we sing together, well, we’ll just feel a little bit better. Give it a try, OK?”

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: Dems Exploiting a National Crisis To Push for Abortion Funding

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Diamond began to strum his acoustic guitar, singing the familiar melody of “Sweet Caroline,” a song that reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list in 1969.

The original pre-chorus lyrics to Diamond’s famed tune are, “Hands, touching hands / Reaching out, touching me, touching you.”

But this time, Diamond changed the lyrics up a bit, singing, “Hands, washing hands / Reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.”

As many Americans are now well aware, frequent hand-washing, for approximately 20 seconds, is recommended to stay healthy and avoid contracting coronavirus.

Interestingly enough, Diamond’s pre-chorus lasts roughly 20 seconds, a well-timed hand-washing jingle that could help ensure people are spending enough time under soap and water.

Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe. We applaud you!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #solidarityat8 #saferathome pic.twitter.com/g8COCSOiYA — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

RELATED: Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy After Suffering 'Horrendous' Miscarriage

Diamond also thanked the millions of Americans who have continued to work in grocery stores and as first responders, encouraging “solidarity at 8.”

The term refers to 8:00 p.m. as a nightly time for citizens to publicly cheer for those on the front lines of America’s current health pandemic.

“Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe,” Diamond wrote.

“We applaud you!!!”

Diamond’s tweet encouraged Americans to stay at home in order to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, a practice recommended nationwide by healthcare and government organizations.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.