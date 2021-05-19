Commentary
Joe Rogan Blasts 'Woke' Anti-White Culture, Infuriating Liberals Everywhere

Kipp JonesMay 19, 2021 at 9:36am
Leftists online lost their minds this week after popular podcaster Joe Rogan proclaimed that “woke” cancel culture would eventually lead to straight, white men being completely silenced.

Rogan might not be the most conservative voice against cancel culture, but he’s intelligent enough to know where this is all headed. Rogan was also smart enough to bail out on the state of California last year when he moved to Texas.

Rogan on a recent podcast derided the cancerous growth consuming the country’s institutions and its culture.

Particularly, Rogan opined on how cancel culture might someday affect mostly white men. He also commented on how it’s already ruined entertainment.

“Can you make a good comedy movie anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of being canceled that comedy movies are no longer something you can do?” Rogan asked comedian Joe List, who was a guest on the broadcast.

Rogan then answered his own question, pointing out that the cancel mob can never be satisfied.

“You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem,” he said. “It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to — straight white men are not allowed to talk.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

“Because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history,” Rogan added. “It will be, you’re not allowed to go outside. Because so many people were imprisoned for so many years.”

Naturally, the comments, which are hard for rational people to argue against, sent Twitter’s leftists into a frenzy.

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Rogan’s highly rated podcast, which saw him earn $100 million when he signed a contract with Spotify last year, attracts millions of listeners.

The far left, which is so accustomed to controlling messaging now in the country, can’t stand that someone with such a giant microphone would call them out so plainly.

Rogan certainly angered the right people, meaning he hit the nail on the head. All those who are calling for his cancelation have proved his point. The logical conclusion of “woke” culture, should it continue, will be for traditional men to be completely shut down, and that’s assuming such an end would be peaceful.

Conversation