Leftists online lost their minds this week after popular podcaster Joe Rogan proclaimed that “woke” cancel culture would eventually lead to straight, white men being completely silenced.

Rogan might not be the most conservative voice against cancel culture, but he’s intelligent enough to know where this is all headed. Rogan was also smart enough to bail out on the state of California last year when he moved to Texas.

Rogan on a recent podcast derided the cancerous growth consuming the country’s institutions and its culture.

Particularly, Rogan opined on how cancel culture might someday affect mostly white men. He also commented on how it’s already ruined entertainment.

“Can you make a good comedy movie anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of being canceled that comedy movies are no longer something you can do?” Rogan asked comedian Joe List, who was a guest on the broadcast.

Rogan then answered his own question, pointing out that the cancel mob can never be satisfied.

“You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem,” he said. “It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to — straight white men are not allowed to talk.”

“Because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history,” Rogan added. “It will be, you’re not allowed to go outside. Because so many people were imprisoned for so many years.”

Naturally, the comments, which are hard for rational people to argue against, sent Twitter’s leftists into a frenzy.

How to word this delicately… if the woke mob knew how to make straight white men shut the fuck up, Joe Rogan wouldn’t have a career right now. https://t.co/7GOwkLc5y0 — Lee (@lee_g_b) May 18, 2021

I recently installed a podcast app to listen to a friend’s show and it automatically subscribed me to Joe Rogan. Silenced, my ass. — En Sabah Neurodivergent (@Spearhafoc_) May 18, 2021

If straight white men need to give up free speech for Joe Rogan to be rendered incapable of speaking then it’s worth it — Black Lives Matter/All Cops Are Bastards (@Fairwater18) May 18, 2021

I dunno, Joe Rogan being forced to shut up seems like a feature not a bug. https://t.co/ZT57qX5Blb — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 17, 2021

Ok but he fails to articulate how this would be anything other than fucking brilliant pic.twitter.com/2oieTzLmHq — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) May 18, 2021

I’m Shu I’m gay I’m the woke mob And I hereby declare that straight white men are no longer allowed to talk. This goes especially for joe rogan. — 🏳️‍🌈NOT Shu of the Deep State™🏳️‍🌈 (@DeepState_Shu2) May 18, 2021

Rogan’s highly rated podcast, which saw him earn $100 million when he signed a contract with Spotify last year, attracts millions of listeners.

The far left, which is so accustomed to controlling messaging now in the country, can’t stand that someone with such a giant microphone would call them out so plainly.

Rogan certainly angered the right people, meaning he hit the nail on the head. All those who are calling for his cancelation have proved his point. The logical conclusion of “woke” culture, should it continue, will be for traditional men to be completely shut down, and that’s assuming such an end would be peaceful.

