Joe Rogan Sticks Up for Church as He's Confronted by Skeptical Comedians

Podcast host Joe Rogan defended being a church attender during an episode with his fellow comedians published on Thursday.

The topic came up during a discussion about gout (an inflammatory arthritis) of all things and whether alcohol consumption is a cause.

Mark Normand asked Rogan, “Are you sober?”

“Yeah, for three months,” Rogan replied.

“Wait, are you going to church too, or is that bulls***?” Normand further queried.

“I have been to church,” Rogan confirmed.

“Oh, f***,” Normand responded.

“Have you ever been to church before?” Rogan asked.

“I’ve been,” Normand answered.

“It’s actually very nice. They’re all just trying to be better people. It’s a good vibe,” Rogan said.

Another comedian then chimed in, asking why Rogan does not go to a Roman Catholic church.

Rogan replied that he had already tried it. He has previously stated that he briefly attended Catholic school as a boy and did not like it.

“If it’s not Catholic, which one is it?” Normand wondered.

“It’s just a Christian church,” Rogan said.

Chron reported that the 57-year-old podcast star attends a nondenominational church in Austin, Texas.

Last month, Christian apologist Wesley Huff, who was a guest on Rogan’s show in January, shared on another podcast, “And I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church, and that has been a consistent thing, and so things are happening, and he’s a very inquisitive individual, and I think for the better, in that he’s communicating with me and other people in his life who are influences that can speak to into these issues.”

Rogan hosted TikTok personality Cody Tucker during a May program, and the two got into a discussion about the underlying assumptions behind the Big Bang Theory about creation.

“There’s always been something. Wouldn’t it be crazier if there wasn’t something at one point in time? That seems even crazier than there always has been something,” Rogan postulated.

“There couldn’t be nothing, and then all the sudden everything,” he continued.

Joe Rogan: “People will be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than the head of a pin, and for no reason than anybody’s ever adequately explained to me … instantaneously became everything?” pic.twitter.com/sXJhMW2j2X — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 11, 2025

“What started that? What kicked that off? What snapped its fingers?” Tucker asked.

“Exactly,” Rogan responded.

He then made the point that believing creation started without a God takes more faith than believing the Christian narrative found in the Bible.

“It’s funny because people will be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than the head of a pin, and for no reason that anybody’s adequately explained to me, instantaneously it became everything?” he said.

“I’m sticking with Jesus on that one. Jesus makes more sense,” Rogan concluded.

The Bible’s book of Genesis records in the first chapter, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. The earth was without form and void, and darkness was over the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters. And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light.”

The apostle John adds, writing about Jesus, the Word: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

